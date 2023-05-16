Save or Splurge? Cake stands for enjoying summer sweet treats

Think sunny days in the garden with jam and cream sponge cakes and strawberry tartlets dolloped with whipped cream
Save or Splurge? Cake stands for enjoying summer sweet treats
Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 13:42
Carol O’Callaghan

SAVE 

Go traditional with the vintage-style Glass Knit cake stand from Meadows & Byrne to show off a birthday cake; €19.95.

SPLURGE 

The fun Cicely ceramic stand perched on two feet would make a fab engagement or housewarming gift, from The Drapery Haus; €89.

