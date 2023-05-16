Save or Splurge? Cake stands for enjoying summer sweet treats

Go traditional with the vintage-style Glass Knit cake stand from Meadows & Byrne to show off a birthday cake; €19.95.
The fun Cicely ceramic stand perched on two feet would make a fab engagement or housewarming gift, from The Drapery Haus; €89.
Go traditional with the vintage-style Glass Knit cake stand from Meadows & Byrne to show off a birthday cake; €19.95.
The fun Cicely ceramic stand perched on two feet would make a fab engagement or housewarming gift, from The Drapery Haus; €89.
Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.
Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.Sign up
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - 8:00 AM
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - 7:00 AM
© Irish Examiner Ltd