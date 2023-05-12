How to make our homes work more efficiently for modern life

I love an inspiring quote although, bizarrely, some about interior design give little scope for applying personality to the home.

Pioneering French architect Le Corbusier’s quote that the home should be a machine for living being one, but, seriously, isn’t it also a place of comfort, sanctuary and personal taste?

While we’re seeing his ideal of clean lines and open-plan floors with large windows informing some new house designs, most of our housing stock is quite different.

We can, however, make our homes work more efficiently for modern and somewhat changed living since the pandemic, something addressed by interiors blogger and podcaster, Kate Watson-Smyth, in her third book, Home: The Way We Live Now (Harper Collins) now hitting the bookshops.

And it just so happens she shares my view of Le Corbusier.

Multi-purpose

Her first tip to grab my attention was adapting a spare room for office and other uses, and rather surprisingly as I migrate between table and sofa, even doing a Winston Churchill sometimes and starting work in bed at 6am.

“Make every inch count,” says Kate. “These days guests rarely stay long enough to need a wardrobe, so if you have one you can use it either to store spare bedding or for work items. Think about removing a hanging rail altogether and filling the space with shelves, which will be more practical. This means you can put work stuff away at the end of the day.”

Spatial awareness

One of the bugbears of DIY interior design is space planning but some optical illusions can make a room emptier and more relaxing to be in.

According to Kate, the more floor you can see, the larger a room will look, so choose furniture with legs rather than pieces that sit flush to the floor which will visually dominate.

Adding task and mood lighting can transform the atmosphere and ambience of a room. Coral Mood Stanley floor lamp from www.delightfull.eu.

“You don’t have to have a small sofa,” she explains. “On the contrary, buy the biggest one that will fit and have small side tables. A sleek modern design will also bring a sense of space, while narrow arms will give you more sitting room.”

Past present

As a fan of mid-century furniture with its simple, minimal style, I had never considered furniture of an earlier period (imposing Victorian wardrobes with crusty ornamentation come to mind), but the later vintage Edwardian period to the 1940s is worth exploring.

Bathroom wallpaper and murals are trending to give a touch of quick to achieve luxury to one of the most clinical parts of the home. Beautifully Botanical wallpaper mural is by We Paint Houses at Wallsauce.com.

“Furniture was generally made for people who are smaller than we are now,” Kate says, “so a pair of Edwardian armchairs will probably be smaller than the 21st-century equivalent. Re-upholster them in something modern to bring them up to date.”

Colouring in

Adding in a decorating tip and reflecting the trend for colour drenching, Kate suggests matching the sofa to the walls.

“Obviously don’t do this if your chosen colour is white,” she says, “but if you have picked a strong colour for your walls, matching the sofa to it is not only chic but will also prevent this large piece of furniture dominating the room, as it will recede into the wall and make the space feel less cluttered.”

Soft landing

But Kate’s surprise tip is for the landing, a transit space, typically, or temporary spot for the clothes horse and bags for the charity shop.

“Some have windows which is a dream scenario as you can fit a desk in front,” she says. “Use the space either side of a door for bookshelves. Even if you end up actually working at the kitchen table, consider the landing as storage for files and the other work paraphernalia that we all need but don’t use every day.”

Au naturel

Replacing heavy curtains blocking natural light and replacing with simple Roman blinds create the illusion of space by not taking up floor and wall space.

The grey Hampton Oyster cabinets from Cash & Carry Kitchens are styled with sheer curtains for maximum natural light in the space and on-trend chevron-style wooden flooring.

“It doesn’t have to be plain,” Kate says, “although the simpler the pattern the cleaner the overall appearance.

Completely floored

A good floor is transformative and everything placed on it looks better but replacing it is expensive and disruptive.

“If you’re starting from scratch,” she says, “invest in good floors and while you’re at it, put heating underneath so you don’t lose precious wall space to radiators where you might need to put furniture. In small houses, especially open-plan ones, it’s best to keep the flooring the same throughout as this continuity of style draws the eye to the furthest point.