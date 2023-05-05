Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your room outside

- East Cork Flower Club meets on Monday, May 8, at 8pm in St John The Baptist School Hall in Midleton. Guest speaker Larry Lynch will do a presentation on ornamental edible garden, and there will also be plant identification. Light refreshments served and visitors welcome, €7.
- Carrigtwohill Flower & Garden Club will host Barry Fitzgerald from newly opened garden centre Four Seasons on Tuesday, May 9, at 8pm in Carrigtwohill Community Hall. Barry will speak on ‘Container Gardening for All Seasons’, and there will be a plant sales table on the night.
- Tramore Road Campus (CSN) will hold its annual plant sale on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9 and 10. The plant sale showcases the work of the students. Opening times 9am to 4pm, all welcome.
- Macroom Senior Citizens/Active Retired will host a gardening talk from McD’s Garden and Home Dripsey on Wednesday, May 10, at 8pm in the Fr Ryan Hall, Macroom. It will include a plant sale raffle, tea, coffee and cakes. All welcome.
- Borris House hosts its annual rare and special plant fair on Sunday, May 14, at Borris House in Co. Carlow. There will be over 30 stalls of rare and unusual plants, a plant creche, porter service, and tea, coffee, cake and lunch. Entry to fair and garden, €7, entry to fair, castle tour and garden, €12. Attendees can avail of free parking and free entry to Borris House.
- Macroom Flower & Garden Club will hold its Members’ Social Evening/Garden Visit on Friday, May 26. The bus will depart from Macroom at 4.30pm sharp. For further details contact secretary 087-9821708 if interested, to secure bus seat.
- Have you got an item you’d like to see in Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie