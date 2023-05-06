French connection: Irish art to be displayed at Sotheby's Paris

Artists from the 19th century to the present day feature in the 2023 selection
A section from Come on the dawn by Jack B. Yeats at Sotheby's in Paris.

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 00:45
Des O’Sullivan

What could be better. Springtime in Paris is again enlivened this year with a feast of Irish art at Sotheby's. Come on the dawn, a 1951 work by Jack B. Yeats (€200,000-€300,000) leads a sale supported by a global marketing campaign with Sotheby's displaying Irish art to Paris and the world. 

This second edition celebrating cultural links between Ireland and France follows on from the success of an inaugural sale in 2022 which saw strong international bidding and a new world record for a work on paper by Mainie Jellett.

Artists from the 19th century to the present day feature in the 2023 selection which includes Irish painters abroad and contemporary artworks. 

Feeling the grass by Peter Curling at Sotheby's in Paris.
Paintings by Roderic O'Conor, Sir William Orpen and Sir John Lavery are on view alongside art and sculpture by Sean Scully, Louis le Brocquy, Rowan Gillespie, Orla de Bri, Peter Curling, Maser, Melissa O'Flaherty, Richard Hearns and Jack Coulter. The catalogue, with 50 lots, is online

The sale, now open for bidding and on view at Sotheby's Paris headquarters on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore, takes place next Wednesday, May 10.

Art by Johnny Bugler and Diarmuid Breen at Cork's Lavit Gallery

