Garden Q&A: I planted a rose in fertiliser. Why does it look dead?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 18:00
Peter Dowdall

I planted an Arthur Bell rose plant recently in fertiliser in a sunny spot in the garden. It now appears to be dead. Any advice you could give me would be gratefully appreciated.

ANSWER

I am fearful as I read the question. When you say that you planted it in fertiliser, I wonder if you were overly generous with the plant food and if you have, perhaps, killed it with kindness? 

Roses are hungry feeders, and more so than most plants, they require high levels of nutrients to thrive. 

However, what plants require more than anything after planting is water. 

Now, there has been no shortage of that recently from Mother Nature so I wonder when it was planted. 

If it was last year and it went more than a week or so without water during the hot and dry period at the end of the summer then that could be the reason for no signs of life. 

If it was more recent than that, then it is unlikely to be drought but more likely to be overfeeding.

