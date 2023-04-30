Wish List: Silver shells, super seats and glorious garden tables

BENCH PRESS

With its rich olive-green velvet cushion with contrasting piping, cradled in a dark mango wooden frame, this bench is elegant and timeless. Its sleek legs and gorgeous handle rails mean it's also charming and covetable in the best possible way.

It looks perfectly placed in a spacious hallway, beneath a window, or at the end of a bed. It’s priced at €635 from Oriana B.

CORAL FLORAL

We love 1920s style. Back then, fringing was fashionable. Ever since, there’s been a place for it in our hearts. Because fringing is fun. It’s also kitschy.

But whether despite or because of that, we still love it. Particularly when it adorns a gorgeous vintage-style beach parasol, in vintage coral floral.

This one, by Doris for HKLiving, has a beech wood pole and ribs of steel. Whether you’re curled up with a book, or partying and playing in the sun, this sassy parasol is nothing less than envy-inducing. It is €319 from S. Alternative Furniture and elsewhere.

RETRO AND ROOMY

Trends come and go, but some, like this retro velvet couch, are timeless. In a shade that’s somehow both chic and cosily inviting, it’s warm and comfortable. Yours can be a two-, three- or four-seater, with sofa lengths ranging between a tidy 175cm and a substantial 245cm for the four.

This sofa will be appreciated by the long-of-limb, who, as much as anyone else, savour the comfort of stretching out on a voluptuous velvet sofa, when length allows. They’re made to order, so expect a wait time of approximately 12 weeks. The HK Living Rich Velvet Retro Sofa is €1,795 from .

SILVER SHELL

Every now and again, we want something special. This silver oyster shell sea salt cellar is very much that. The outside of the shell is silver-plated. The inside surface is gilded.

Nobody was ever born with a silver spoon in their mouth. But with this charming set, you get - along with the salt cellar — a silver-plated salt spoon. Also, a tasty vial of sea salt, harvested from Sylt, the northernmost island off Germany. It is priced at €750 from Adare Manor.

DESIGN DELIGHTS

Sika-Design's Paris lounge chair is a truly Nordic piece. Crafted from Indonesian rattan woven around a curvaceous seat and armrests, it charmed the world in 1929 when it was first revealed by its creator Arne Jacobsen.

The Danish architect and designer won a silver medal for this in Paris, at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes exhibition. The fact that the piece is a classic almost a century later, says it all.

The Arne Jacobson Sika Design Paris Lounge Chair in rattan is €1,355 from Finnish Design Shop.

CANTEEN TABLE

Brutalism is making a comeback. Industrial style, with its utilitarian aesthetic, is having a moment. This four-person kitchen-dining table with swing stools, is a perfect example of solid, functional, craftsmanship. The tabletop is made from the wood of a neem tree, which many know better as Indian lilac or margosa. It has a sturdy, cast-iron base.

Its space-saving design includes stool arms, which fold back under the table when not in use. Perfect for homes where space is at a premium. It’s €1,795 from Home Street Home.

BEDSIDE MANNERS

Crafted from mango wood, and iron with brass detail, this bedside cabinet is exquisite in its melding of simplicity with intricate design. Mango wood is one of the hardest and densest there is. Iron and brass are notably durable.

This piece is made to last. All you have to do is look after it while it’s yours, then pass it on to someone else when you’re done. Delightful pieces are good, but when, like this, they’re durable as well, they’re great; €145 from Endless Possibilities.

WOODEN WONDERS

Handcrafted with love by James Barrett from the Nordic pine he sourced from local sawmills, this sand and water table is sure to delight the little people in your life.

The skilled carpenter and joiner has been crafting with wood for over 10 years now. His kids’ garden tables come in a variety of sizes and are designed to contain sand, or basins of water, or both, which can be safely tucked away out of sight when the table top is replaced to hold the tea-time spread. Prices from €225 at Sparró Garden Furniture.