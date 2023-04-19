Wish List: Giant seats, rabbit doorstops and wardrobes shaped like houses 

Colette Langan has worked on glass conservation projects at Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London and other British heritage gems. Her portfolio showcases her exquisite talent and gift, which she says involves using mouth-blown glass "a lot" to achieve a "lovely quality and range of colours".

This bespoke stained-glass door frame offers a glimpse of the art she creates to make spaces more special. Prices start at €250 per square foot. From Langan Stained Glass, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Rabbits are delightful, joyous and playful little creatures. Door stops, on the other hand, tend to be eminently forgettable objects, of the fixed or heavy kind, with a strong focus on the functional.

Not this one. Cast in metal, its playful, bunny design portrays a jolly, upbeat vibe, while its compact dimensions of 16cm x 7cm x 15cm render it cute and covetable. It’s also nicely priced at £18.95. From Graham and Greene.

It takes a village to raise a child, they say. But the task of propelling their bedroom design from the ranks of ordinary into the orbit of extraordinary is another matter entirely. Happily, these house-shaped, Casami children’s wardrobes do just that, particularly when placed one alongside another, in a row.

Made by a sculptor of metals, Michael Calnan, this bronze and copper piece depicts a kingfisher poised on a tree while contemplating an egg. Describing the inspiration behind it, he says it’s about "nature’s fragility in contrast to the permanence of a bronze object created with consideration via the hand and eye.”

With its soft curves and pretty leaf and floral chamfering, this bed frame epitomises French chic in its classic design. The padded grey fabric upholstered headboards and footboards are gracefully stylish and decorously dreamy in a quietly elegant way.

Imagine curling up in a giant O-shaped seat. One that’s contemporary, otherworldly and perfectly spectacular. Dutch interior and product designer Marcel Wanders did just that, and this is the result.

With this stunning piece of art, which comes in a variety of shades, he revolutionised the chair while delivering the perfect vessel for sitting, posing, curling and cocooning. Seat height 39cm. £2,665.00. From Chaplins Furniture, Middlesex, England.

Naturally exotic in essence and classic in the simplicity of its design, this elegant screen is just the thing for creating shade when the sun’s at its height or when a tiny modicum of privacy is what’s required. It’s made from rattan, a vine-type plant that’s native in the tropical regions, as in, between the latitudinal lines of the Tropic of Cancer in the northern hemisphere and the Tropic of Capricorn in the south.

As a furniture material, it’s both durable and lightweight. Height 180 x Length 150 x Width 5cm, €400.00. From Unbound, Cork City.

Great design never goes out of style. The same can be said for this clothes airer, the likes of which would have graced many a Victorian household. Little is spoken about the health benefits of airing anymore. But dress yourself in something that hasn’t been through the process and the resultant discomfort might have you wishing you had.

Made with wood, cast iron and cotton, this airer’s hook, pulley, rack and rope system is iconic and environmentally friendly. Authentic replacement parts are purchasable. From €180 at The Old Mills Store, Cork.