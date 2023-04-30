London calling as Kerry's Billy Alexander gets set for Chelsea

He's ready to unfurl his most ambitious plan to date for his world-famous ferns at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

As Billy Alexander gets his display ready for the road to London, from his base in Kells Bay Gardens in Caherciveen, Co. Kerry, for the horticultural showpiece, which takes place from May 22 to 27, he is building on his 2021 success.

GOLD

Back then he was awarded gold medals at both the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Show.

He is keen to secure another gold medal in 2023.

Kells Bay Garden, which is situated on the shores of a little inlet of the Atlantic on Ireland’s Southwest, overlooking Dingle Bay, must be one of the most picturesque locations for any garden.

Developed over many years the gardens here have developed into a little ecosystem all of their own along with developing their own little microclimate and are the only place in Ireland that I have visited where tree ferns have naturalised.

The design inspiration for Billy’s Chelsea exhibit comes, once more, from the local environment, and the exhibition will simulate a Kerry bog, along with a multitude of fern varieties.

Native sphagnum moss will feature amidst small peaty bog pools. Offsetting this will be large ancient rocks typical of the Iveragh Peninsula landscape.

This is Billy’s third Chelsea Flower Show, his first display in 2018 covered 30 square metres and in 2021 he upgraded to 60 square metres and now “upping the challenge to myself, bringing bigger tree ferns than ever before, the scale is growing with my enjoyment of the participation”, he has a space of 100 square metres at the show.

Included in his display will be tree ferns, standing up to five metres in height.

This year, Kells Bay ferns will be positioned in a central area in the Great Pavilion and the exhibition will feature in a preview of the show on BBC One’s Gardeners’ World.

The 2021 Kells Bay exhibit wowed judges, with Jon Wheatley, senior RHS judge, remarking that it was “probably the most outstanding exhibit of ferns I have ever seen at any Chelsea show,” adding that the range and quality of Billy’s ferns was “quite exceptional”.

SHOWCASE

Billy’s displays showcase the uniqueness, diversity and beauty of fern species, all of which grow naturally in the idyllic microclimate at Kells Bay Gardens overlooking the Dingle Peninsula.

In order to bring his vision to life, Billy is seeking a sponsor with similar ambition for a unique brand opportunity providing exposure to the 157,000 annual attendees of the show that are predominantly of an ABC1 demographic.

DISPLAYS

Most displays in the Great Pavilion are created over four or five days before the show but Billy is starting out nine days beforehand.

I can only imagine the logistics involved, the level of paperwork is immense, particularly, post-Brexit. Plant health forms for the RHS and now, of course, for customs which means that the work actually starts months beforehand.

“Planning for this display began as I drove away from Chelsea 2021,” says Billy. His submission was made in September 2022.

Five long weeks passed before Billy would find out whether his design proposal would get the nod and be allowed into Chelsea 2023.

Of course, his submission was accepted and particular plants were earmarked since well before September 2022.

When I ask Billy why ferns fascinate him so much, he replies it is because “a regular, evergreen, hardy fern is just such a really low-maintenance, trouble-free plant and they bring so much more than just the colour green to the garden”.

A few of his favourites include the red buckler fern, Dryiopteris erythrosora, with its vibrant red juvenile growth, Dryopteris wallichiana with its striking black stripes, which is the correct name for the stem of a fern, Polystichum polyblepharum, and the Japanese Tassel Fern, which brings a very glossy tropical look to a garden and is good in semi-shade.

Of the 2023 display, Billy adds, “Without a doubt, the 2023 collection will be our most ambitious plan to date. I intend to increase fern numbers, and the range of sizes and include a greater variety of species — it will be a real visual delight."

OPPORTUNITY

“I am confident that Chelsea 2023 represents an excellent opportunity to achieve the high-impact brand awareness associated with successful participation at this major event, and I am looking to partner with an established Irish brand to further build on past success.

"We are delighted to share that the exhibition will feature in a Chelsea preview with BBC One’s Gardeners’ World which will pique interests of its wide viewership across the UK and Ireland.”

