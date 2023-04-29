Art by Johnny Bugler and Diarmuid Breen at Cork's Lavit Gallery

People living in Cork might be more familiar with the work of Johnny Bugler, now exhibiting at the Lavit Gallery along with Diarmuid Breen, when they realise Bugler is the creator of the acclaimed street artwork at Singer's Corner in Cork city centre.
A graduate of Crawford and the holder of an MA in printmaking from Camberwell College of Art, his work is in the permanent collection of our National Gallery.
Diarmuid Breen, who is represented by Taylor Galleries in Dublin, graduated from DIT Sherkin Island arts programme in 2012 and took the inaugural Anita Young award at the RHA.
Bugler's artwork is often associated with the coast as a transitionary space between land and sea, Breen's a subtle commentary on contemporary human experience. The collaborative show by these mid-career Irish artists is part of celebrations marking 60 years of the gallery, founded as Cork Arts Society in 1963.
It runs until May 13 with an artist's talk at the gallery at 1pm on May 6.