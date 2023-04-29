Art by Johnny Bugler and Diarmuid Breen at Cork's Lavit Gallery

There's much to celebrate at this exhibition at the Lavit Gallery, says Des O'Sullivan
Art by Johnny Bugler and Diarmuid Breen at Cork's Lavit Gallery

Boys on the beach by Johnny Bugler at the Lavit Gallery.

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 04:12
Des O’Sullivan

People living in Cork might be more familiar with the work of Johnny Bugler, now exhibiting at the Lavit Gallery along with Diarmuid Breen, when they realise Bugler is the creator of the acclaimed street artwork at Singer's Corner in Cork city centre. 

A graduate of Crawford and the holder of an MA in printmaking from Camberwell College of Art, his work is in the permanent collection of our National Gallery.

Dreamcatcher by Diarmuid Breen at the Lavit Gallery.
Dreamcatcher by Diarmuid Breen at the Lavit Gallery.

Diarmuid Breen, who is represented by Taylor Galleries in Dublin, graduated from DIT Sherkin Island arts programme in 2012 and took the inaugural Anita Young award at the RHA. 

Bugler's artwork is often associated with the coast as a transitionary space between land and sea, Breen's a subtle commentary on contemporary human experience. The collaborative show by these mid-career Irish artists is part of celebrations marking 60 years of the gallery, founded as Cork Arts Society in 1963. 

It runs until May 13 with an artist's talk at the gallery at 1pm on May 6.

Read More

Awesome awnings, pretty pergolas and glam gazebos to make the most of the summer

More in this section

Dee Coleman: 'As an interior designer, it helps if you are nosy'  Dee Coleman: 'As an interior designer, it helps if you are nosy' 
How a Cork caravan tiny house became a glamorous getaway  How a Cork caravan tiny house became a glamorous getaway 
Woman At Home Starting Morning With Yoga Exercises In Bedroom Home gyms in small spaces: How to fit exercise equipment into the tiniest of homes 
#Home - Art and AntiquesUnwindPlace: CorkPerson: Johnny BuglerPerson: Diarmuid BreenOrganisation: Lavit Gallery
<p>Monica Alvarez. </p>

RTÉ’s Super Garden judges 'want to feel immersed in nature'

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd