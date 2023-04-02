Paths to paradise: Peter Dowdall visits Mount Congreve Gardens

“When one plants anything, whether it involves five or 50 plants, they should be planted together and not dotted here and there.”
Those words, of Ambrose Congreve (1907-2011), describe one of the great gardens of the world. They conjure up the essence of the wonderful Mount Congreve.
So many adjectives could be used to describe these gardens, such as majestic, magnificent, superb, breathtaking, fabulous, and more. Whichever you choose or none, these gardens are filled with history and heritage.
I first visited with my mother when I was about 10 and to this day I can feel the wonder of that first trip — I knew even then that I had just seen something special and experienced a place, hidden from the rest of the world, a refuge on the grandest of scales.
Up to the very last years of his life, Mr Congreve could be found in the gardens dispensing orders and advice relating to his beloved plants. He attributed his longevity to having a garden to care for.
You could, and still can, see Ambrose Congreve’s influence throughout — if one rhododendron would do, then 100 would be nicer. He understood the scale of what he was working with. Where a normal-sized garden might use five of one type of rhododendron, here there may be 105.
The garden collection is a haven of scent and colour spread over 70 acres, with 16km of stunning walking trails meandering through the sublime woodland with scenic and peaceful places to sit and relax along the way offering a wonderful escape to nature.
Along with the walled garden which has been in continual use for over 250 years, glorious herbaceous beds, and sweeping lawns, Mount Congreve is one of Ireland’s greatest gems waiting to be uncovered.
Visitors have a choice of three self-guided trails, The Woodland Walk is about 55 minutes in duration and visitors can walk a trail lined with spectacular collections of camellias, magnolias and rhododendrons.
The new offering is also setting out some space for four-legged friends, as a new 2km wetland walkway offers dog owners a chance to enjoy a walk with their beloved pooches.
A stay at the Mount Congreve gate lodge offers guests “the keys to the gardens” where they can explore, relax and enjoy the entire estate all to themselves after hours.