Art and Irish silver at Woodwards special sale

A work believed to be by one of the most influential Dutch landscape painters of the last quarter of the 19th century will highlight Woodwards special sale of Irish and English silver and paintings in Cork next Saturday (April 29).
The characteristic oil of sailing barges on a canal attributed to Jacob Maris (1837-1899) has been in the collection of a Cork family for three generations.
Details of its acquisition have been lost. Maris, with his brothers Willem and Matthijs, belonged to The Hague School of painters and Woodwards reckon this work might sell for around €20,000.
Prime examples of Irish Provincial silver include a c1780 cream jug by Samuel Reilly, Cork (€1,500-€2,000), a c1748 Limerick tablespoon by George Moore (€500-€600), and a set of five George III tablespoons by Joseph Gibson, Cork c1790 (€500-€600).
There is a c1830 Irish silver dish ring by the Dublin maker Edmond Johnson (€1,800-€2,200).
A dish ring by this maker is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
Among the other Irish pieces are a sugar basket by Joseph Jackson (€800-€1,200), a George III teapot by Edward Power (€500-€700), and a bright-cut soup ladle by Michael Keating (€800-€1,200).
Art on offer includes a James le Jeune portrait of his daughter and nephew (€3,000-€4,000), Boats leaving Whitby Harbour by the Cork artist Janes Mahony (1810-1879) (€600-€800), and Roundstone Bog by Fergal Flanagan (€300-€400).