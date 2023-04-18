How to get the most from outdoor dining this summer

IT’S nearly the season again. When the teasing scent of seasoned steak rides out on the soft summer air. Mexican beers, their amber necks jewelled with lime slices, clink musically in adult celebration.
There’s the hum of bees around that annual froth of easy patio blossoms, and we finally take those long anticipated, lazy cat-like stretch over lounging chairs, as the kids go happily berserk in distant reaches of the garden.
We’re always surprised when the Irish sunshine suddenly has some real, heat in it. This year, make your barbeque season a delicious but more considered affair, hot with style.
Whether you’re simply stiffening up a pizza base for the family, or entertaining a crowd of misbehaving friends under the stars, every space has room for a little sip-and-side in dappled sunshine.
Balconies make some of the most enviable sun traps, but where you do have a rangy patio, we can put it to work in multi-function, handsomely staged areas every generation can enjoy.
Gas cooking and heating outdoors, together with the throw-away behaviours surrounding BBQ nights, has come under attack as we struggle with the realities of sustainable manufacture, climate change and fossil fuel emissions.
Explore at the latest and greatest ways to fully inhabit and utterly enjoy our seasonal “room outdoors” 2023, while leaning towards better, more considered choices for the planet along the way.