How to get the most from outdoor dining this summer

Kya deLongchamps whets our appetite for of al-fresco entertaining with the latest outdoor living and cooking accessories
How to get the most from outdoor dining this summer

New heritage is trending for 2023 and not crackling with aesthetic tension its classic appeal is ideal for relaxed, vintage inclined teas and feasting outdoors. Rather than dumping one-use paper plates, do a sustainable cheat with reusable melamine. Use pretty pieces you already have with crisp clear pressed glass and pie-crust edges like these lovelies snagged from a rolling collection at Homesense.

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 14:57

IT’S nearly the season again. When the teasing scent of seasoned steak rides out on the soft summer air. Mexican beers, their amber necks jewelled with lime slices, clink musically in adult celebration. 

Outdoor rugs can be used in transition spaces and high-traffic patios with equal ease. Look for good traction in high fashion prints to bring that room-outdoors styling into focus. Most rugs come in polypropylene or recycled plastics that will slough off rain. Hang your rug up over a wall or fence to air and dry periodically to prevent a reaction between the latex and wood alkalis. Harlequin Acropora Brazilian Rosewood Tree Canopy. €260 for 140cm x 200cm, rugs.ie.
Outdoor rugs can be used in transition spaces and high-traffic patios with equal ease. Look for good traction in high fashion prints to bring that room-outdoors styling into focus. Most rugs come in polypropylene or recycled plastics that will slough off rain. Hang your rug up over a wall or fence to air and dry periodically to prevent a reaction between the latex and wood alkalis. Harlequin Acropora Brazilian Rosewood Tree Canopy. €260 for 140cm x 200cm, rugs.ie.

There’s the hum of bees around that annual froth of easy patio blossoms, and we finally take those long anticipated, lazy cat-like stretch over lounging chairs, as the kids go happily berserk in distant reaches of the garden.

Drink dispensers are not only delicious additions to a table or outside bar but keep wasps and flies from crash-landing in the lemonade. Pineapples have been classy little fruits since Georgian times and fruity shapes and prints are everywhere this summer season. Decorative dispensers from €25, TKMaxx,
Drink dispensers are not only delicious additions to a table or outside bar but keep wasps and flies from crash-landing in the lemonade. Pineapples have been classy little fruits since Georgian times and fruity shapes and prints are everywhere this summer season. Decorative dispensers from €25, TKMaxx,

We’re always surprised when the Irish sunshine suddenly has some real, heat in it. This year, make your barbeque season a delicious but more considered affair, hot with style. 

In powder coated steel and polyester the Cailin range is wound by hand and can sit out on finer days. Tapio Anttila for Kave Home, €143-€554, kavehome.com.
In powder coated steel and polyester the Cailin range is wound by hand and can sit out on finer days. Tapio Anttila for Kave Home, €143-€554, kavehome.com.

Whether you’re simply stiffening up a pizza base for the family, or entertaining a crowd of misbehaving friends under the stars, every space has room for a little sip-and-side in dappled sunshine.

Ditch those one-use grill pans that end up in landfill, and enjoy the taste of real-flame cooking without the planetary cost. The award winning Italian Casusgrill uses cardboard, bamboo, lava stone and vegetable charcoal, also ideal for a spontaneous year-round green barbie out the back; €14.99, trouva.com.
Ditch those one-use grill pans that end up in landfill, and enjoy the taste of real-flame cooking without the planetary cost. The award winning Italian Casusgrill uses cardboard, bamboo, lava stone and vegetable charcoal, also ideal for a spontaneous year-round green barbie out the back; €14.99, trouva.com.

Balconies make some of the most enviable sun traps, but where you do have a rangy patio, we can put it to work in multi-function, handsomely staged areas every generation can enjoy. 

Save some room on the patio by putting a stout branch, wall-mounted hook or pergola to work. Golden hanging chair, POA, myface.eu.
Save some room on the patio by putting a stout branch, wall-mounted hook or pergola to work. Golden hanging chair, POA, myface.eu.

Gas cooking and heating outdoors, together with the throw-away behaviours surrounding BBQ nights, has come under attack as we struggle with the realities of sustainable manufacture, climate change and fossil fuel emissions. 

Solar lighting is such a handy addition, glowing back up every evening. Passively fuelled by sheer sunshine and without any other energy input, these LEDs can last for thousands of charges. 10 enchanting vintage style solar bulbs, 12, Dunnes Stores.
Solar lighting is such a handy addition, glowing back up every evening. Passively fuelled by sheer sunshine and without any other energy input, these LEDs can last for thousands of charges. 10 enchanting vintage style solar bulbs, 12, Dunnes Stores.

Explore at the latest and greatest ways to fully inhabit and utterly enjoy our seasonal “room outdoors” 2023, while leaning towards better, more considered choices for the planet along the way.

More in this section

Peter Finn: 'Our house became a home when the kids arrived' Peter Finn: 'Our house became a home when the kids arrived'
Jennifer Sheahan: These are the only three cleaning supplies you need  Jennifer Sheahan: These are the only three cleaning supplies you need 
From 'overgrown site' to Home of the Year: Winners share design secrets  From 'overgrown site' to Home of the Year: Winners share design secrets 
#Home - Improvements#Home - Interiors
<p>Sarah Battle.</p>

Sarah Battle: 'Why I love making the beds in our home'

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd