How to get the most from outdoor dining this summer

IT’S nearly the season again. When the teasing scent of seasoned steak rides out on the soft summer air. Mexican beers, their amber necks jewelled with lime slices, clink musically in adult celebration.

There’s the hum of bees around that annual froth of easy patio blossoms, and we finally take those long anticipated, lazy cat-like stretch over lounging chairs, as the kids go happily berserk in distant reaches of the garden.

Drink dispensers are not only delicious additions to a table or outside bar but keep wasps and flies from crash-landing in the lemonade. Pineapples have been classy little fruits since Georgian times and fruity shapes and prints are everywhere this summer season. Decorative dispensers from €25, TKMaxx,

We’re always surprised when the Irish sunshine suddenly has some real, heat in it. This year, make your barbeque season a delicious but more considered affair, hot with style.

In powder coated steel and polyester the Cailin range is wound by hand and can sit out on finer days. Tapio Anttila for Kave Home, €143-€554, kavehome.com.

Whether you’re simply stiffening up a pizza base for the family, or entertaining a crowd of misbehaving friends under the stars, every space has room for a little sip-and-side in dappled sunshine.

Ditch those one-use grill pans that end up in landfill, and enjoy the taste of real-flame cooking without the planetary cost. The award winning Italian Casusgrill uses cardboard, bamboo, lava stone and vegetable charcoal, also ideal for a spontaneous year-round green barbie out the back; €14.99, trouva.com.

Balconies make some of the most enviable sun traps, but where you do have a rangy patio, we can put it to work in multi-function, handsomely staged areas every generation can enjoy.

Save some room on the patio by putting a stout branch, wall-mounted hook or pergola to work. Golden hanging chair, POA, myface.eu.

Gas cooking and heating outdoors, together with the throw-away behaviours surrounding BBQ nights, has come under attack as we struggle with the realities of sustainable manufacture, climate change and fossil fuel emissions.

Solar lighting is such a handy addition, glowing back up every evening. Passively fuelled by sheer sunshine and without any other energy input, these LEDs can last for thousands of charges. 10 enchanting vintage style solar bulbs, 12, Dunnes Stores.

Explore at the latest and greatest ways to fully inhabit and utterly enjoy our seasonal “room outdoors” 2023, while leaning towards better, more considered choices for the planet along the way.