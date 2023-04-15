Sarah Battle: 'Why I love making the beds in our home'

More than ever, the way we furnish our homes is about expressing our personalities — showcasing to the world who we are and what we love.

Interiors content creator Sarah Battle has an impressive audience on her Instagram @housebythewhitethorns account, with 123,000 followers checking in for interiors and lifestyle inspiration.

Sarah uses her platform to showcase snippets of daily family life, from baking tips to décor.

She and her husband Barry share their home, in Sarah’s native Ballina, Co Mayo, with their five children — Isabella (7), Alexander (6), Matilda (5), and twin boys Blaise and Theo (33 months).

Having five youngsters under the age of seven makes for a jam-packed timetable but it’s definitely a creative and varied one that takes in the gamut of interiors, fashion, horse-riding and essential dips in the Atlantic.

“We live on the outskirts of the town on the Sligo side and we’re very close to the beach — we’re just under a 10-minute drive away,” says Sarah, who has also featured on RTÉ’s Home of the Year.

Their self-build, just outside the town, took 18 months to complete. Relocating there from Galway city in September 2018, has meant they live closer to family. “I’m from Ballina and Barry is from Enniscrone, Co Sligo,” she says.

Sea swimming is a passion for Sarah. “It’s something I do mostly on weekends, with Swim Ireland,” she says.

“My goal is to do a triathlon this year, for the Salmon Festival in Ballina. Isabella, my eldest is a very good swimmer also, and my dad swims every day in the sea.

"It’s just something we always did — the two main activities in my family home growing up were showjumping and swimming.”

As Sarah was raised on a farm, enjoying the outdoor life and horse-riding, she is keen to give her own five children a similar upbringing.

Her interior style is also “homely” and “cosy”, she adds. Following in the footsteps of her aunt, Sarah qualified as a home economics teacher.

Sarah will be one of four creatives taking centre stage at the DFS Interiors Inspiration Centre at the permanent TSB Ideal Home Show at the RDS from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23.

Sarah's room at the DFS Interiors Inspiration Centre at the Ideal Home Show.

The centre takes the form of four room sets packed full of personality. “I have really enjoyed creating the bedroom of dreams using pieces from the new Cath Kidston range from DFS,” says Sarah.

“There is such a range of stunning patterns that it’s hard to pick a favourite. I’ve loved mixing and matching the different styles and prints to create something special that really speaks to my style.”

Q&A

Where is your happy space at home?

The TV room; I know when I’m in there it’s time to relax. It’s cosy and we might watch a movie there. The kitchen, for me, is a workspace. I do a lot of work from home.

Cooking and baking for everyone happens in the kitchen — dinner happens in the kitchen, so in terms of unwinding and taking a breath — it’s the TV room!

How would you describe your home/interiors?

I would definitely say I’m more traditional than contemporary; I love a cosy, homely home.

I love that when you walk in you feel that it’s not too precious and that you can relax. I love throws, I love soft furnishings. Because I live very near the Foxford Woollen Mills, they are synonymous with my childhood, and I’ve worked with them over the last few years.

A bed dressed by Sarah for her room at the DFS Interiors Inspiration Centre at the Ideal Home Show at the RDS.

I am designing a room for the Ideal Home Show next weekend and I am including bedlinen and throws made by Foxford Woollen Mills and Irish designers, along with Cath Kidston.

How would you describe the ideal bedroom?

Your bedroom is your sanctuary. Make your bedroom as luxurious, soft and plush as you possibly can and have lovely lighting. And you can do it on a budget. Think about colour drenching — painting everything the same colour, which really cocoons the space. Bring in a nice bedlinen set and a nice throw. You can get your pillows anywhere; you don’t have to go too expensive — that’s all you need; you don’t need anything extra.

Best bargain ever for you?

I love crockery and china plates and I love things that are mismatched.

A bedroom in Sarah's home.

I’d love a gym or a garage. Every time we plan on building one the building prices go up and up. At the moment we use one of the rooms of the house to store stuff.

Last item you splurged on?

A Lola Donoghue original oil painting; I have a few of her prints and I treated myself to a small oil painting by her.

Favourite household chore?

I do like making the beds and making them look lovely. I know people see it as a chore but it was a thing I started to love over lockdown, it became a routine.

Least favourite task?

My least favourite task, believe it or not, is actually going out and having to buy ingredients for dinner. I’m happy to make the dinner if someone else buys the ingredients!

Are you a DIY whizz?

I feel I could be if I had more time. Years ago I did panelling in Matilda’s room myself.

Fridge or kitchen cupboard must-have?

Always have flour, olive oil and balsamic vinegar in the cupboard; always have natural yoghurt and pinot grigio in the fridge.

Do you enjoy cooking?

I prefer baking.

Ideal dinner-party guests?

For me when I was 18 or 19 I loved Friends, so I would love to invite them. My other ideal guests would be Will Ferrell and Margot Robbie; I love Victoria Beckham, so I would love to go to her house and have David Beckham make his pancakes for us.

interiors advice?

Get someone in to do a lighting plan for your house.