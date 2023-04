To counteract that feeling when you get into bed wired, fretting about all the things you didn’t get done during the day and what’s facing you tomorrow, here are some words of wisdom from Roald Dahl: “As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully knowing you’ve done all you can do for today.”

I found this reassuring quote in The Sleep Journal by Anne Marie Boyhan, a guide to creating an evening routine to promote quality and restorative sleep.

But arriving at the land of nod is elusive for some, and the consequences for health and wellbeing can be immense, as Anne Marie knows from personal experience.

“I was working in the corporate world and always ‘on’, always on my phone,” she explains. “I was burnt out and didn’t have a sleep routine and decided I had to do something about it.”

Making a bold move, she packed in her job and retrained as an insomnia and sleep consultant, which led her to establish her consultancy, The Sleep Care Company.

Anne Marie Boyhan, insomnia and sleep expert and author of 'The Sleep Journal'. Picture: Jessica Glynn

“Sleep deprivation is a big factor in burnout,” she adds. “There’s a narrative out there of ‘I’ll sleep when I’m dead’, but it’s as important as fitness and nutrition. Four hours sleep or less, and you’re physiologically drunk.”

Now working with individuals on a one-to-one basis and as a sleep consultant to companies such as Dulux and DFS, she’ll be talking with the latter at the Permanent TSB Ideal Home Show in Dublin on April 22 about how to set up your bedroom for great sleep, if you happen to be in the neighbourhood.

“Light is a huge factor in sleep,” she says. “Let light in in the morning and get light in your eyes. Evening, it’s the opposite, it’s when we produce melatonin, the sleep hormone. Have a digital curfew and turn the phone off one hour before bed and dim the lights in the bedroom.”

An energising bedroom look is created using the Camborne bed from DFS with complementary paint accents on the walls to suit morning larks.

Given we spend about a third of our lives in bed, Anne Marie says bed maintenance plays an important part in our sleep quality.

“Look after your mattress. Hoover it for mites when you change the sheets and rotate it every six months. Fresh, clean sheets — you can’t beat them. 100% cotton or bamboo fibre which helps to regulate temperature.

“Silk, especially for females, if you can afford it. Change your pillows every two years.”

Consideration is also given to colour. Not taste necessarily, in this instance, but the feeling it evokes and how it impacts rest.

Anne Marie asks if I’m a morning lark who wants to be energised by colour in the bedroom in the morning or calmed by it in the evening. This has me questioning my bright neutrals when I’m a night owl.

If you’re somewhere in the middle, as Anne Marie is herself, “go for a dark colour behind the bed and lighter in the rest of the room. My own bedroom has green behind the bed and a greyish white on the rest so I have the best of both worlds.”

Green is known to have relaxing properties with colours like Emerald Glade and Rich Teal by Dulux working together to create a calm bedroom look for night owls.

The right atmosphere is important also, with several factors to consider, from light and air to biophilia, scent, and being clutter-free.

“Keep the room as cool as possible in the evening,” says Anne Marie. “Not above 18C. Remember back in the heatwave when we couldn’t sleep?

“Things like hairspray and cleaning products have chemicals. House plants purify the air. I recommend English ivy and Mother-in-law’s Tongue. A diffuser with geranium bourbon essential oil to help sleep, wild orange for energising.”

With the bedroom sorted, next up is sorting out the headspace, and that’s where The Sleep Journal comes in.

The Sleep Journal, €30, at www.thesleepcarecompany.com.

As someone who loves lists and workbooks, I’m in my element, listing my thoughts and to-dos; what I’m grateful for that day and small wins — the acknowledgement that on the most stressful days, not everything is a disaster.

I also have to jot down the time I’ll go to my rest and get up in the morning.

“It lets you dump everything out of your head in the evening and put down on paper,” says Anne Marie.

“We’re more likely to do something if we write it down. Gratitude also helps you sleep, being grateful for something simple like a lovely cup of coffee with your daughter or a hug at the school gate.”