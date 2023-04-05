Garden Q&A: How can I boost a deteriorating skimmia plant?

We purchased two skimmias in early 2022 — one male and one female. The male plant is doing ok, but the female plant is deteriorating, showing signs of leaf drop and a pale mottling on the leaves. Can you help?

ANSWER

Skimmias are ericaceous plants, meaning that they require acid soil with a pH of seven or less in which to thrive.

From what you describe, and judging by the photo that you sent in, it certainly looks like a pH issue — meaning that the plant isn’t able to absorb all the nutrients that it needs from the soil as the conditions are too alkaline.

An application of sequestered iron or any good quality ericaceous plant food will help, but the best advice of all is to incorporate organic matter, which is of a low pH, around the base of the plant.

Composted pine needles, leaf mould, or perhaps even your own homemade compost, will help.

It won't fix itself overnight, but over time you will begin to see it improve and the leaves become a healthier, green colour.