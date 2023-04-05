Garden Q&A: How can I boost a deteriorating skimmia plant?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: How can I boost a deteriorating skimmia plant?

Skimmias are ericaceous plants, meaning that they require acid soil with a pH of seven or less in which to thrive. Picture: iStock

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 17:01
Peter Dowdall

We purchased two skimmias in early 2022 — one male and one female. The male plant is doing ok, but the female plant is deteriorating, showing signs of leaf drop and a pale mottling on the leaves. Can you help?

ANSWER

Skimmias are ericaceous plants, meaning that they require acid soil with a pH of seven or less in which to thrive. 

From what you describe, and judging by the photo that you sent in, it certainly looks like a pH issue — meaning that the plant isn’t able to absorb all the nutrients that it needs from the soil as the conditions are too alkaline. 

An application of sequestered iron or any good quality ericaceous plant food will help, but the best advice of all is to incorporate organic matter, which is of a low pH, around the base of the plant. 

Composted pine needles, leaf mould, or perhaps even your own homemade compost, will help. 

It won't fix itself overnight, but over time you will begin to see it improve and the leaves become a healthier, green colour.

Read More

Garden Q&A: How can I reduce the workload of weeding?

More in this section

Jennifer Sheahan: Easter decorations you can eat Jennifer Sheahan: Easter decorations you can eat
RTÉ Home of the Year: Forest house gets a perfect 10 from Amanda Bone RTÉ Home of the Year: Forest house gets a perfect 10 from Amanda Bone
Banjo Beale launches Google Multisearch. Photo by Jamie Simpson/Google Interior Design Masters winner Banjo Beale's affordable home makeover ideas
#Home - Gardening#UnwindSkimmiaPerson: #Peter Dowdall
<p>Rob and Janice McConnell. Pictures: Joe McCallion</p>

RTÉ Home of the Year: Inside the forest house that won top prize

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd