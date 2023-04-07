Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces

Check out all the garden visits, tours, talks, events, campaigns and online resources
Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 11:02
Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 11:02
  • Youghal Flower & Garden Club is hosting a floral demonstration by Nora Gallagher (AOIFA) on Wednesday, April 12, in Cumann na Daoine, at 7.30pm. Raffle and refreshments. All welcome.
  • Skibbereen Flower and Garden Club is holding a demonstration with Margaret Ahern on Wednesday, April 12, at 8.15pm in Abbeystrewry Hall, Skibbereen.
  • Macroom Flower & Garden Club will host a floral demonstration by Melanie Harris (AOIFA) entitled ‘Spring to Life’ on Thursday, April 13, at Coolcower House at 8pm. There will be club competitions and sales table. New members and visitors are very welcome. For further details contact 087-9821708.
  • Kinsale Garden and Flower Club will host a demonstration by Geraldine McCarthy and Siobhán McInerney (AOIFA) entitled ‘It’s Showtime…’ on Thursday, April 13, at 8pm at St Multrose Hall.
  • Cork Alpine Hardy Plant Society presents Carl Wright of Caher Bridge Garden, Co. Clare. The lecture title will be 'Caher Bridge Revisited’ on Thursday, April 20, at 8pm at Northridge House, St Luke’s, Mahon, Cork, T12H970. Members plant sale on the night. Visitors welcome.


Gardens: How we can help hedgehogs this season

Got an item for Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie

