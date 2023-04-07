How to clean your garden pots, containers and ornaments

Vintage or antique-inspired objects in the garden are a calming vernacular whether you live in a cottage or a rangy semi-D. We all love a bit of pretty or posh in the petunias. Containers and ornamental features can anchor any area, whether you like a cocked super-scaled broken bust, a rural stone trough, or a neo-classical urn. Concrete, stone, clay, terracotta and glazed lovelies still outclass plastic and resins. For all their charming authentic honesty, they do, like everything else, need just a little maintenance.

Starting with un-glazed, clay and terracotta. Completely disinfecting plant pots with a bleach solution is usually not necessary. Most cross-contaminants and horticultural diseases are carried in the soil, not on the surface of a clean pot. Never put bleach or vinegar onto metal containers as it can stain them forever. If the clay pots are seriously green, empty them out to give them a proper inside and outside wash. Fill a plastic bucket or washing-up bowl with warm water and throw in a handful of baking soda. 20 minutes in here will lift the slime. Use some neat baking soda on your gloved fingers to give them a light scrub into any detail. Clean larger pieces that cannot easily be moved with your solution on a soft-loaded sponge. Rinse and air dry before re-planting.

If you have a white mineral crusting (caused by fertiliser and hard water deposits) try a 1:20 light bath with white vinegar and water. Use a toothbrush to work off the plaque, and rinse thoroughly. Don’t let white deposits build up on any unglazed pot, as they will chemically corrode the base material. Shiny slip finishes like Italian majolica don’t wear grot well. Wipe them down regularly with a damp, soft micro-fibre cloth to avoid scratching and dulling their glaze.

Along with stone objects, concrete or what was termed reconstituted-stone casts have been popular in Western gardens since the 1700s in Mediterranean forms. You may find lumpen stuff in concrete and finer, smooth cement that has a lot of actual, unexpected age. Concrete and terracotta is porous, and due to the attrition of wind and rain, which can work off any original seal on the piece — they can look older than they are.

Don’t attempt to paint, stain, repair or even clean a valuable composite piece as crumbling concrete or cement will chew down into the detail of swags, blooms and other fascinating cast detail.

Be wary of paying a fortune for something that may be honestly aged but wrongly described. Coming directly out of a very old garden at a house sale, or authentication by an expert in the field willing to put their name and reputation to a descriptive receipt, is a good start. Most of what’s on offer outside of a garden centre in cupids, goddesses, swagged urns and broken Roman columns and capitals, is vintage garden fluff from the 20th century or brand-new castings. This includes many garden sales that include a smattering of genuine antique artefacts. Read the lot description closely.

There’s no shame in buying cement statuary and containers to coif your plants or to mark pathway or border. Very often you’ll get an equally beautiful thing with crisper detail, that you can age up if you fancy it. Not being insanely valuable – you won’t have to worry about it being lifted by night (a smudge of concrete to the base is always a good idea if it’s up on the roadside). Marble should never be placed in the garden. If you find something suffering outdoors – find it a spot at the dryer end of a conservatory, as it’s basically dissolving away. Modern marble/cement mixes are a good alternative.

Even with a slip coating inside, full of wet soil (unless sealed with a wax product), stone, constitutes and terracotta will be inhabited by their surroundings. In winter or the partial shade of summer, you can expect all but sealed, fine concrete or resin to green up as the sun will struggle to bleach the surfaces.

Only use commercial cleaners on natural stone, where you are sure that no biocide in the mix will get into your planting. HG natural stone cleaner in a variety of treatments from around €20 for 5l at any good DIY supplier. Otherwise, start easy with a soft bristle scrub brush and warm water with something like Ecover’s All-purpose cleaner as a mild solution. Look for something that’s safe for aquatic life if you are anywhere near your pond or any watercourse.

Don’t attempt to paint, stain, repair or even clean a valuable composite piece as crumbling concrete or cement will chew down into the detail of swags, blooms and other fascinating cast detail. Power washing is murderous in this situation. Put on fine gardening gloves and pick of anything biological growth you don’t want with your fingers alone and give it a gentle soapy wash, laying it down on soft ground, supporting the piece from falling. Rust stains can be hit with a 50:50 vinegar/water solution. Wipe over with clean water to finish.

So, what about some active distressing? Set in partial or deeper shade, moss can be rubbed over rough statues and pots to spread spores that will go on to grow tinier botanics. Grouping stone, cement or terracotta pots closely together swathed in creeping plants will hold more humidity to the surfaces – greening them up.

Because concrete is porous, we can age it very successfully as liquids placed on the surface will soak in. Its microscopic lunar landscape offers divots for lichens and all sorts of tiny growing things if you prefer Gothic, furry character over blistering OMO white. Algae, lichen, liverwort and moss provide a valuable ecosystem for invertebrates feeding birds and small mammals. Plant these containers up with flowering or fruiting species, and you have your own nutrient-dense, independent micro-environment. Larger, suitable, hardy succulents and tiny aerial plants can be poked into details to jewel columns, urns, statues, bird baths, fountains and sun-dials.

To speed the emerald and sepia, aged look naturally, wet your terracotta, stone or concrete piece thoroughly and then apply a 1:3 solution of water to unsweetened plain yoghurt, and put the piece under trees. A soft 4” paintbrush is perfect for the job. Leave it in partial or full shade and let nature do the rest. There are various recipes for accelerating brews - dilute manure, tea, and even sour milk. The main thing is that the surface is unsealed and can draw in the mixture.

Some gardeners bury their pieces down into soft ground or heap muck over them to really encourage invasive growth. Nettle patches seem to green up statutes, pots and urns effectively. Just place the piece gently in a nice clump and stingers or the compost heap, leaving it there for a few weeks. Remind the rest of the family it’s there or there could be a tragic smash with the strimmer.

You can paint up bare smoother concrete too. Make up a weak mixture of water-based paints and water (natural emulsion paints free of chemical binders and VOCs are perfect). These can be worked over the whole piece, adding darker detail where you fancy it here and there. It should be a wash rather than an opaque coat. Add a surface treatment of a thin coat of cement with a dash of PVA and water before the paint coat if you want a more powdery finish.