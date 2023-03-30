How to find a luxury bathtub to fit every bathroom and budget

The standard size of a typical bath is 1700mm in length by 700mm in width, enough to cross the depth of a smaller bathroom and be stowed in a nook on one end.
Going up, with the exclusion of stately free-standing divas, we’re looking at the modest extension to 1800mm by 800mm, so a little more length for a larger adult and just that bit more elbow room to take away any coffin feel with your arms braced down your body.
In a renovation with a slender budget, do all you can to keep the current plumbed positions for your new suite.
Sleeves and shrouds in a variety of metal finishes are a good fix (ask your plumber). Decorative stand-pipe taps have a highly architectural feel, but starting at €500 plus they can outstrip the cost of a decent tub. Try thebigbathroomshop.ie for the Milano Elizabeth.
The least expensive bath option is a reinforced quality acrylic (5mm-8mm), but this doesn’t mean they are a sad sacrifice. Acrylic is a great choice for upstairs bathrooms with typical wood-joisted upper floors as they are lightweight even full, and deliciously warm on the skin.
If you want to revamp a vintage darling — be prepared to shell out several hundred euro for sandblasting, re-enamelling, painting of the underside, and matching of new taps and traps.
Air jets transform a bath into a personal hydrotherapy experience.
The price will depend on brand and number of functions the bath performs including massage programs, digitally controlled thermostats, and the various sizes and ergonomic internal design of the bath itself.