Irish art sale by Sotheby's in Paris on view in Dublin next week

Art by Harry Kernoff, Hughie O'Donoghue and Rowan Gillespie will feature among a strong selection at Sotheby's second Irish art sale in Paris in May. Highlights from the auction will be on view at Sotheby's on Molesworth St. in Dublin next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 3, 4 and 5).

Already consigned are works by William Leech, Roderic O’Conor, John Yeats, Louis le Brocquy, Sean Scully, Patrick Scott, Basil Blackshaw, Camille Souter, LM Hamilton, Jack Coulter, Maser and Richard Hearns.

Hughie O'Donoghue - Medusa III at Sotheby's Paris.

In his painting La Place du Tertre, Montmartre Harry Kernoff discreetly places himself wearing his customary trilby hat in a cafe named Jeune Peinture. It is estimated at €40,000-€60,000. Hughie O'Donoghue's Medusa III (€15,000-€20,000) is from a series in which he engages with the past using personal records of his father’s experience of World War II to create intense and emotionally powerful images.

Rowan Gillespie - Ripples of Ulysses, Study, 1999 at Sotheby's Paris.

Given that the book was first published in Paris Ripples of Ulysses, Study, 1999 (€10,000-€15,000) by Rowan Gillespie is especially apt. It relates to two life-sized James Joyce sculptures, one at the Merrion Hotel, Dublin the other at Regis University, Denver. The artist places Joyce at the centre of his masterpiece, Ulysses, the words of which ripple outwards in 18 concentric circles. The sculpture spins because it is never-ending.

Incrementum 2020/2023 by Richard Hearns is estimated at €8,000-€12,000. Born in Beirut during the civil war and adopted as an infant by an Irish UN peacekeeper the Burren-based painter has said his dual heritage has inspired his paintings. He is considered to be one of the most exciting abstract painters working in Ireland today by Sotheby's.

Image of W. B. Yeats by Louis le Brocquy at Sotheby's Paris.

The inaugural Irish art sale in Paris in May 2022 saw strong international bidding and a world record for a work on paper by Mainie Jellett. It also led to the return of many Irish artworks to this country. The success of that sale, which coincided with the centenary of the World Congress of the Irish Race in 1922, has spurred Sotheby's on to repeat it in 2023.

All international exposure of Irish art is to be welcomed. Bidding for this sale opens online on May 4 and runs until May 10. The auction will be on view at Sotheby's, Paris on those dates.