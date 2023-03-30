Jennifer Sheahan: Picking the right frames for your prints and artwork

I love buying art, and prints, and posters of places I’ve been. I love going into someone’s home and seeing walls adorned with photos and memorabilia.

Hanging artwork on walls is how we make our homes comfortable, familiar, and representative of our lives. (For brevity I will be referring to all paintings, art, photos, posters, prints, etc as “artwork” for the remainder of this article.) I wrote previously about how to hang art and prints on walls – how to choose the right colour, size and height to hang.

As with anything the rules for how to hang your artwork go out the window in deference to your personal preferences, although guidelines can help you to create the cohesive look you want out of disordered chaos. The same is true for how you should frame your artwork (or whether you should frame it at all). I personally love a mix – I’m currently looking at an unframed canvas painting sitting alongside a framed print on my picture shelf – but in writing this I realise that most of my artwork is framed.

When you buy a ready-made frame, you need to choose the right style, shape, and depth for your artwork. Picture: Moya Nolan

This realisation has come as quite a surprise to me because I find the framing process confusing and expensive. Let me demystify this process and provide you with my best framing tips to get your artwork looking its best without costing the earth.

WHY SO EXPENSIVE?

I should clarify that when I say that I find custom framing expensive, I do not mean that it is not worth it or that it is overpriced. It is expensive because the materials, time, and expertise involved are costly and the outcome is beautiful and long-lasting.

One of the reasons that the materials are expensive is that custom framers need to keep a variety of materials on hand. They don’t just bulk-buy boxes of cheap wood and churn out the same frame for every piece of artwork. Instead, they need to have access to a wide range of materials in different colours, designs, and sizes to suit the specific piece they are working on, so they can’t often avail of wholesale pricing from their suppliers.

Then there is the expertise involved in framing. If you have a valuable piece (either monetarily or sentimentally), an experienced framer will be able to ensure it is best presented and preserved within the frame. They will help you choose the perfect colours and styles to match both the artwork and the place it will be hanging in, and they will choose the right glass to maximise the viewing experience in consideration of the lighting and to minimise reflection. All of this will ultimately enhance the value of your artwork.

AFFORDABLE FRAMES

If you, like me, have a lot of pieces of artwork that are not valuable and do not need specialist framing, then you will want affordable frames that still look good. In the US market, a few online companies such as Framebridge and Simply Framed have entered the framing space to service those who need a certain level of customisation at affordable prices. As internet companies, they can scale to service a larger customer base and so can afford to buy more materials in bulk, although the options are not as wide as you will get at your local framing specialists. We don’t yet have those services in Ireland (that I am aware of – let me know if you know of any at the email address below). I get most of mine online at Desenio.ie, or in person in either Dunnes, Ikea, or Marks & Spencer’s. The range of options isn’t vast of course, but I can usually find something good enough. Most of my affordable frames have plastic instead of glass, which does tend to scratch more easily. Mine have lasted fine over the years, but do be aware that these types of frames are not meant to last forever.

When you buy a ready-made frame, you need to choose the right style, shape, and depth for your artwork yourself.

Another great place to look is in second-hand shops, or online on adverts.ie or donedeal.ie. Lots of people throw away perfectly great frames because they no longer want the artwork inside. As with all second-hand shopping, it will require some digging to find the right frame in the right size, but with patience, you could get the perfect bargain.

CHOOSING THE RIGHT STYLE

When you buy a ready-made frame, you need to choose the right style, shape, and depth for your artwork yourself. This is of course a personal choice, but in general, you should choose to match the style of the frame to the style of the art – a modern print will go well in a minimalist frame, and an elaborate painting may better suit a sturdier, more ornate frame. Bring a photo of your artwork with you as you shop (or the artwork itself if possible) to see how it looks in the frame.

You should also consider whether the frame will suit the area it is hanging in. For example, if you have a lot of minimalist black frames then one golden ornate frame may look weird in the middle of them. My advice is to either stick with one theme for a minimalist look or to go with a mix of lots of different styles together for a more creative, maximalist vibe.

FRAME SIZE

In my previous article on hanging artwork, I spoke a lot about size – the most relevant point being that I hate nothing more than a too-small piece of artwork on a wall. Framing can be a great way to enlarge the piece you have to get the scale right. I don’t mean you should drown a tiny picture in a gigantic frame, but you can use the backboard and the frame size to give yourself a larger overall piece that might fit better in your intended location. This is also a good way to save money – perhaps you have a piece of artwork in a non-standard size, such that it’s difficult to find a ready-made frame to fit it. You can add a backboard behind your artwork to fit within the frame. I did this with some vintage travel posters I have hanging over my couch – they were just a bit too small for that wall, so I bought the frames in a size up and used white cardstock behind them to fit within the frames. I love the result.

Got a question for Jennifer Sheahan? Email home@examiner.ie