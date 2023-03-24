Take a look inside Ireland's dream living spaces of 2023

It’s not surprising we’re all obsessed with other homeowners’ creative spins on the colour wheel and their super-savvy approach to architecture and interiors, considering our appetite for television home makeovers and Instagram-ready rooms shows no sign of abating.
Practicality has also taken centre stage this year in Irish design — and this, in part, takes the form of nifty use of tiny spaces — for instance, in a bijou utility room in Co. Kilkenny by Declan Sexton & Sons, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford.
The awards highlight some of the most popular designs on Houzz including a contemporary kitchen-living space in Cork City, with a sunken sofa. This design is by Dublin architecture and interior design studio Courtney McDonnell, Dublin.
Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories — design, customer service, and photography.