Garden Digest: Ideas to help your enjoy your outdoor space

- Glenville Flower & Garden Club will meet at the Holy Family Centre on Tuesday, March 28, at 8pm, with our Easter demonstration by Jasmine O’Gorman. Refreshments and raffle to follow.
- Owenabue Garden & Flower Club, Carrigaline will host ‘March, a harvest of spring flowers’ floral demonstration by Ger Crowley AOIFA at its spring show on Monday, March 27. Event, including horticulture competitions for spring flowers, takes place at 8pm in St Mary’s NS, Waterpark, Carrigaline. All are welcome, visitors €7.
- Cobh Flower & Horticulture Club will hold its next meeting on Monday, April 3, in Cobh Community Centre at 7pm. A garden talk will be given by Kevin Begley of Coolwater Garden. The theme for the evening will be ‘Goodbye lawn, hello pond’.
- Ardfield/Rathbarry Gardening Club will host its Easter floral demonstration on Thursday, March 30, in the Parish Hall, Rathbarry. Demonstrator will be Jasmine O’Gorman. Raffle, festive food, tea and coffee. Admission €10, all welcome.
- K Landscapes in Ovens Cork hosts a product showcase event on Saturday, March 25, from 9am-2pm. The event will celebrate the start of the season with special guest Peter Dowdall, garden designer and Irish Examiner columnist. Talk to Peter or one of the other six landscape gardeners available on the day to offer free advice on how to enhance your outdoor area. Free refreshments and kids activities on the day.
- Glengarra Flower & Garden Club, Burncourt, Cahir, Co Tipperary, hosts a flower demonstration by Betranda Delaney on ‘Spring Is!’ on Thursday, March 30, at 7.30pm in Burncourt Community Centre (E21X674). Members €10, visitors welcome €15. Refreshments served.
- Early-bird tickets for Bord Bia Bloom, one of Ireland’s most loved outdoor festivals, are available to purchase online now. This year’s event takes place once again on a 70-acre site in the Phoenix Park Dublin from Thursday, June 1, to Monday, June 5. Early bird tickets are on sale via the BordBiaBloom.com website now priced at €25 per person and with every adult ticket purchased, two children under 16 go free.