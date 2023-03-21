Garden Q&A: How can I help a wilting lampranthus recover?

I had beautiful blossoms last year on my pink lampranthus but about a month ago it started to appear to be dying off. I have never seen it like this before. What do you think has happened and will it recover? Is there anything that I can do here to revive it?

ANSWER

Lampranthus is a truly magnificent ground cover plant when in full bloom. It is relatively easy to grow and will tolerate the harshest of conditions on our coastlines.

However, the one thing that it doesn't like is to be in soil which is too wet and I suspect this is the problem with your plant.

We seem to have had nothing but rain from October last year to February of this year and I think this has most likely led to the development of a fungal infection which is killing your lampranthus.

Unfortunately, there is very little you can do except provide it with soil which is very free draining.

If this is the case, I would suggest pruning off as much of the infected growth as possible and drenching what remains and the soil around it, with a solution of copper sulphate mixed with water.

Depending on how far the infection has established itself on the plant will determine your chances of success but it's certainly worth a try.