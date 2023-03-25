Shinnors, Bewick and John O'Leary at de Veres art sale

Art by John Shinnors, Pauline Bewick, Carey Clarke, Tony O'Malley and William Crozier features at de Veres March Irish art auction which runs until Tuesday, March 28.

There are 142 lots on this interesting catalogue, including three late 1950's gouaches of scenes in France by the late Cork artist John O'Leary. The sale is much expected to whet the appetite at across-the-board rates.

White Ship, Estuary, October by John Shinnors at de Veres.

Colourful watercolours by the late Pauline Bewick are full of the joy of spring, there is a particularly cheerful work titled Bog Cuts by Brian Bourke, an interesting Lake Study by John Luke and a watercolour of harbour boats in Spain by William Crozier.

They also have colourful works by Mary Theresa Keown and Desmond Carrick, flower studies by Stella Steyn, Brigid Ganly, Carey Clarke, Phoebe Donovan and others, still lifes, abstractions and a collection of oils by Richard Kingston.

This is a timed online sale and the catalogue is online at deveres.ie.