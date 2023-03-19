Peter Dowdall: Magnolias are part of Ireland's spring landscape 

A specimen of Magnolia campbellii is one of the real treasures you will find growing in Kilmacurragh and I am sure that it must have been in full bloom and resplendent during Magnolia Week and if you hurry you will probably still catch it. This amazing specimen began life as a seedling in a forest near Darjeeling in West Bengal.
Often, the best in their field are not great communicators, Seamus is both and stories, like the one above about that magnolia, abound in Kilmacurragh when you are walking with Seamus.
But don’t be put off visiting these gardens just because you missed Magnolia week, I know I won’t, for these gardens are open all year round, admission is free and they really are not just beautiful to behold but critically important because of the work that they do there in plant conservation.
All these are spring flowering and prefer a humus-rich soil in a semi-shaded position, ideally a west-facing aspect, away from the harsh rays of the full sun so avoid planting magnolias in a position facing due south or east, instead give it some dappled shade where it can get plenty of evening sunshine when the rays are softer and less likely to burn the opening flower buds.
This star magnolia is well suited to smaller gardens as it will not reach a height over two meters and also it is more adaptable to a broader range of soils but again be careful in your positioning of this beauty as too much early sunshine can burn the beautiful flowers.
