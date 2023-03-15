Vogue Williams reveals garden makeover at her Howth home

‘Before we started it was so boring,’ says the TV presenter and podcaster as she shares all the secrets of the revamp 
Vogue Williams in her revamped garden at her Howth home. Picture: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 14:35
Eve Kelliher

Just in time for spring, Vogue Williams has revealed a garden revamp that aims to bring a touch of The Hamptons to her Howth home.

And, the podcaster and TV presenter hopes that her spruced-up outdoor room will boost the size of the family’s living space as the weather improves.

“For the outdoor transformation, I wanted to bring the inside outside and have an extension of our home, where we could sit outside, have a BBQ, be under cover if we needed to, and have the extra heat so it was like having another room,” she ays.

Prior to this, they didn't use the garden much, adds Vogue, who collaborated with online furnishings retailer Wayfair for the makeover.

BEFORE: Vogue's garden was little used. 

“Before we started it was so boring," she admits. "I had done nothing to it. We didn’t even have a seating area. We just hadn’t touched the garden. It was definitely next on our list.” 

Vogue is keen to make full use of the garden all year round — even in winter. “I love the outdoor heater and this really helps with being able to be outside. We do a lot of BBQing and love having friends over,” she adds.

“It is just a nice spot to sit in, I got a slide for the kids so they can enjoy it as well and I just keep adding little bits to it.” 

As for favourite buys for a garden during spring and summer months?

“I am obsessed with an outdoor rug,” says Vogue.

“I just think they bring something extra and these rugs are really thin so I actually power wash mine every year. 

Outdoor planter in Vogue's newlook garden. 

"The last one I had in London I had it for five summers even if you leave them out in the winter; they really last and are really durable. I just think they make a big difference to the space.

“I love the seating set because I found it a really hard piece to master, as if you don’t get the right size it’s too clunky and doesn’t fit in properly but the one we have is perfect.

"I would also suggest if you are having an outdoor seating area to get an outdoor heater. 

"It’s a little bit of an extra expense but we use ours so much and it just it allows you to sit outside whenever you want.” 

Vogue's outdoor living space features a number of practical products to extend the use of the garden outside of summer months.

This was an important consideration for Vogue and her family — husband Spencer Matthews and their three children. 

“Well, we live in Ireland part of the time and Ireland is not known for its endless sunshine so having a pergola meant that we could have a shaded area but also an area to sit under if it is raining. Again, it’s Ireland so we needed an electric heater!” she says.

She says they love having a base here because of the sea air, she adds. “I have always grown up around the sea and I really miss that in London. So, going home, being on the cliffs of Howth and going for walks it is just really relaxing and calming to me and I love it.

“[Our] Howth home is somewhere my kids will always have a base. They love it there as all my friends from there have kids and so there are just constant play dates when we go home. 

"It is part of me, I’m Irish and I want them to know their heritage.” 

And the family's outdoor living plans have “just started”, she adds.

Shop the look 

Manfredi hooked blue indoor/outdoor rug, €116.99 300cm; LED solar-powered light 10-bulb string light, €51.99; Balfe metal elevated planter, €179.99; Rosemond Dhadit throw, €72.99; Kyan indoor/outdoor square scatter cushion cover, €47.99; Bridgete aluminium corner dining set with rising table, €2799.99; outdoor heater pictured: Hartford outdoor freestanding propane heater, €285.99; pergola pictured: Kingstowne aluminum pergola, €699.99

