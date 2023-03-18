Rare Midleton whiskey as well as Irish art under the hammer

Irish art and rare Irish whiskeys form the nucleus of Dolan's timed online spring auction which runs until Monday, March 20, at 6.30pm.
Among the many artists featured are Patrick Hennessy, Mark O’Neill, John Behan, Arthur Maderson, Charles Harper, John Brobbel, Martin Mooney, Ernest Hayes, Ciaran Clear and Roger Dellar.
The sale opens with a collection of 12 Midleton Very Rare Irish whiskeys from 2012 to 2022. The estimate is €10,000-€12,000. Dolan's reports internet bidders from Cork to Sydney for this particular lot.
There is a unique bronze by John Behan titled Kyrenia Ship based on a 15-metre-long Greek Cypriot ship from around 389BC which sank around 288BC three miles off the coast of Kyrenia.
Dolan's is also featuring artwork by Susan Cronin and other artists including Henry Morgan, John Morris, Norman Teeling, Mat Grogan, Douglas Hutton, Robert Ballagh, Roy Lyndsay, Robert Egginton, Olive Bodeker, Michael Morris and Henry Healy.