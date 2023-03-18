Rare Midleton whiskey as well as Irish art under the hammer

Irish art and rare Irish whiskeys form the nucleus of Dolan's timed online spring auction which runs until Monday, March 20, at 6.30pm.

Among the many artists featured are Patrick Hennessy, Mark O’Neill, John Behan, Arthur Maderson, Charles Harper, John Brobbel, Martin Mooney, Ernest Hayes, Ciaran Clear and Roger Dellar.