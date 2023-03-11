Sale from the estate of late antique dealer Stephen Stock 

Items from the estate of the late antique dealer Stephen Stock will come under the hammer at Aidan Foley’s two-day sale at Sixmilebridge next Monday and Tuesday. Belfast-born and Dublin based for over 30 years, he did not have a shop of his own but was a respected source and supplier of the antique trade.
