Sale from the estate of late antique dealer Stephen Stock 

Aidan Foley's auction at Sixmilebridge will include tribal art, oriental items and an abstract work attributed to Sean Scully
A 19th-century gilt console table with marble top at Aidan Foley's sale in Sixmilebridge.

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 04:04
Des O’Sullivan

Items from the estate of the late antique dealer Stephen Stock will come under the hammer at Aidan Foley’s two-day sale at Sixmilebridge next Monday and Tuesday. Belfast-born and Dublin based for over 30 years, he did not have a shop of his own but was a respected source and supplier of the antique trade.

The auction will include tribal art, oriental items and an early abstract work attributed to Sean Scully.

One of his last commissions, with Niall Mullen, was an interior fit-out of the upstairs bar at The Queens in Dalkey. His collection, curated by Niall Mullen, will come up in a two-day spring sale of more than 1,400 lots of art, antique furniture, rugs, jewellery and collectibles. 

A 19th-century Chinese export sterling silver tea sat at Aidan Foley's sale at Sixmilebridge.
The top lot is a 19th-century Chinese export sterling silver tea set with an estimate of €4,000-€6,000.

