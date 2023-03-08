Recharge the garden: Battery and electrical machines that make the cut

So, this year, I managed to get that first, much-dreaded cut in by the middle of February. I wheeled out the EGO, flipped her over to brush last year’s mulched grass off the blades (checking they were sharp to optimise the efficiency of every watt), plopped in a hearty 40V battery filled from the solar-voltaic panels on the roof, and let the machine drag me quietly to the grass before firing up the deck.

I started at a tippy-toe deck height to slice down the silage and protect any sleepy frogs ambling about.

All that said, here’s the thing: There is no firing up with this epic machine. There’s no tinkering with the mysteries of a reluctant internal combustion engine (ICE). There’s no jarring my latissimus-dorsi hauling away at a frayed pull-start. There’s no stirring up a stinking 98 Octane two-stroke oil mixture, wrangling with oil changes, spark plugs or air filters. It’s as blessedly simple, as unhooking a battery vacuum cleaner from the wall.

This was my first zero-emission, four-wheeler and cutting a very large area for a couple of years, its purchase led directly to my jumping into a full EV car. It really nurtured my belief. With a battery mower, manual or robotic, there’s no stink, no trailing cables, and nothing to snag on your vulnerable horticulture.

Battery power in the garden has numerous advantages, but here I want to argue for two things — the environmental impact of going cordless, and the added practical advantages. Whether you like simple lanes cut through meadow-land like lawn or striped bowling green, let’s start with weight. A typical 38cm-46cm deck in a metal-housed petrol push or propelled mower, range around 25kg to 28kg. Dragging a fully rammed full grass bag, that is of course much heavier.

The Worx Split Line 48v strimmer (two handy 24v) works from an interchangeable platform with other tools. Featuring a dual-line nylon cutter head with auto bump feed. When you need more cutter line, simply tap the head on the floor while in use and the cord will extend to its correct length; Ä236, screwfix.ie.

This can be a considerable burden over undulating pastoral lawns with rises and falls and the odd bank to mount. A cordless 30cm deck suited to a small garden with its limited size and frequent passes, can come in as light as 8kg (batteries on board). Pushing 8kg without mechanical aid is not an issue. A 36cm decked corded electric mower could be as dainty as 8-12kg, a 42cm as deft as 13.5kg.

Watch anyone strimming with a standard mid-sized petrol mower, even while it’s swinging off a harness or well-padded shoulder strap. Carrying a running combustion engine is dirty, ear-splitting, exhausting work. By their nature, they get hot fast, and on a warm day, you’ll not only feel that, but you can also easily burn your arm on the housing. Then there's keeping it going. With fewer moving parts, battery-fed and corded electric garden machines require less maintenance than their ICE counterparts.

Emissions are another vital consideration. The exhaust from the petrol mower and the strimmer had in the past also made cutting the grass and banks here a sheer misery. Suffering from mild asthma, I was the proto-typical chicken-winged wimp who would not/could not strim' effectively. Now, with a suitably powerful battery strimmer with a 25V battery (the mower's 40V will go in there too), I’ve matched the job to my strength and I happily volunteer to slice'n’dice.

With two batteries on hand, I manage proper field boundaries at ground level (without raising the strimmer into the hedging where birds may be nesting). See my panel for weighing up environmental issues more closely — as it’s a little more complex than batteries good/petrol bad. In general, you can expect cordless, electrically powered machines and tools to be lighter, quieter and in most ways — more environmentally pally and energy efficient.

If you consider noise as polluting in a suburban environment, your cordless or corded electric machines (with the exception of leaf blowers) will be around 25% -30% quieter than the urgent rise and fall of petrol machines. For numerous reasons, the environmental lobby group Challenge 25, are calling on the UK government to ban all petrol-fed garden machinery by 2025.

From 350-6,200, at least entry-level robotic mowers are becoming more affordable, Ensure you get a machine that is up to tougher conditions if you donít have a bowling green. Robot mowers are self-charging, and use rain sensors to avoid wet days, Use Google to determine the m2 of your garden to get a suitable machine. Picture: Honda Miimo

In independent tests, the group found that typical petrol-powered leaf blowers emitted 11 times more carbon monoxide than a Ford Fiesta. A single blower used half a Fiesta’s fuel tank to operate in a standard garden, releasing quantities of CO, VOCs and nitrogen oxides as it roars along.

So, what about the juice? Range anxiety is as common to mowers as it is to EVs. If you only have a slice of afternoon to do the deed, and you’re used to just refuelling from a gas can in 30 seconds flat. What is the truth about re-charging batteries? For a garden in the ¼ of an acre plus range (10002m), a second set of batteries is key. You may make more than one pass working down through winter grass on high to middling settings, and sitting around for 40 minutes (relatively swift in terms of a charge turnaround) is just aggravating.

The running time per charge for tools other than mowers will be given with the product. LED displays showing the actual remaining running time on the tool are a handy inclusion over simple lighted dials.

Some gardeners won’t mind timing a change of pace around tea or lunch or other gardening chores — simply breaking off from the lawn work to slip the battery up on the wall for a charge. In general, spring for a second battery if you possibly can. Most brand platforms allow batteries to be used in multiple machines from hedge trimmers and leaf vacuum/blowers to DIY tools including power washers and chainsaws.

In a busy summer, a second battery is a useful bit of kit. Sticking with one battery (sometimes a pair), the spec’ with any mower will offer a suggestion for the size of garden suited to the machine maintaining relatively short grass, on one battery run — for instance, 300 sq m or 560 sq m. Tennis courts (250sq m) are a common reference point. Pushing through damp, long growth will decimate these estimates.

Great spring deals are everywhere, so look at what battery power or corded machinery can offer in the face of ICE’s easily challenged record in terms of emission and handling. Pricing? With multi-tool platforms and “bare tool” buys, electric power is levelling the field, and can match fossil fuel performance for all but the most heavy-weight agricultural-level garden chores. There are also multi-tool sets where the head, not the whole machine is swapped out — also in corded or cordless varieties.

Investigate the specs’, read up those real-user reviews, and look out for trusted brands and multi-tool systems on one battery platform including Stihl, Stiga, Worx, EGO, Makita, Bosch, Ryobi, Greenworks and of course Flymo. Keep in mind that due to the vagaries surrounding their handling after purchase, batteries are not as well covered by warranty as the machine itself — read the small print. Do the batteries come with that first tool? Does the charger come with the tool? To find out the size of your lawn open Google maps, set it up over your property using the Eircode, open the Layers and use the measure-tool to show you the sqaure metre. Simple!

Over at Argos, the coming closure appears to be clearing the shelves with good bargains (most now must be ordered for self-collection as Argos is pulling out in June). Its entry-level Worx 2x20V Max 34cm lawnmower cuts up to 230sq m with two fully charged batteries, (both batteries need to be used at the same time, and it has a rather tedious two-hour charge time). Their "Intellicut" technology, maintains the motor speed under load.

For a budget spend, you also get a trimmer tool — ideal for slicing grass in hard-to-reach places and doing the edging, €280. They also offer Spear & Jackson machines, with the 2 meaty 36V batteries (used one at a time) a swift one-hour cut time and an excellent 40l collection bag. €336, argos.ie.

At B&Q, I fancy the Universal Grass Cut strimmer with 18 features, an ergonomic V-shaped handle, and telescopic height adjustment for comfortable handling with a natural posture. With an 18V battery matched to its Power-4-all platform (around since 2007) the batteries can be swapped out into over 100 tools. It can cover the edging of 8 tennis courts in one charge, and delivers hands-free head-tilt and edging adjustments, together with automatic feed. €176 for a great brand that will last the seasons.