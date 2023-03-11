Medal from a Cork militia group amongst rarities on sale in Limerick

A 1798 Cork City Militia gold medal will be among the real rarities at the National Antique, Art and Vintage Fair at Limerick Racecourse next weekend (March 18/19). As well as all its other St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Limerick will be the venue for this antique crowd-pulling event, a mecca for collectors and dealers of every type.
The Cork Militia speak to an unhappy history as they were heavily and cruelly involved in putting down the 1798 Rebellion. They were, in fact, a sort of 18th-century Black and Tan group, recruited from jails and known to commit acts of torture on their prisoners. In this regard, the North Cork Militia achieved particular notoriety. The particular medal at the fair was awarded to a member of the Cork City Militia.
On foot of the move to Limerick Racecourse last year, with ample parking and plenty of display space, this ever-popular antique fair - on the go now for 35 years - has grown even bigger. Organiser Robin O'Donnell claims that it will be the biggest collection of dealers ever assembled in Ireland.
There will definitely be something for every collector of antique furniture, art, silver, jewellery and collectibles from coins and banknotes to sculptures and Persian rugs. This is a chance to enhance, to haggle for a bargain, to find something you might cherish that you never even knew you wanted. Above all, an outing to the fair should be both a fun and a learning experience. When they are not under pressure antique dealers are always happy to share their knowledge and expertise with visitors.
Treasures Irish Art of Athlone will offer some paintings by Mark O'Neill, who can always perform when his work comes to the auction block. Along with the Cork Militia Medal Dublin-based J.W. Weldon will bring a set of four Irish George III candlesticks, Dublin c1770 by George Hill. Among the jewellery and accessories, there will be stands by the colourfully named Bedlam Antiques of Derry and from Wendy's Way of Life, a newly arrived dealer whose popular wares are in the €40-€400 price range.
Another rarity at the fair will be a pair of Irish Regency mahogany elbow chairs. Robin O'Donnell will bring these beauties. The outswept arms are carved with bird heads and wing decoration, the cabriole front legs are complete with leaf-carved knees and cloven hoof paw feet.
There will be a big selection of ceramics, glass, cutlery, mirrors, watches and French, Irish and English furniture. If you cannot find something to love here you are just not looking properly. Happy hunting.