Medal from a Cork militia group amongst rarities on sale in Limerick

A 1798 Cork City Militia gold medal will be among the real rarities at the National Antique, Art and Vintage Fair at Limerick Racecourse next weekend (March 18/19). As well as all its other St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Limerick will be the venue for this antique crowd-pulling event, a mecca for collectors and dealers of every type.

The Cork Militia speak to an unhappy history as they were heavily and cruelly involved in putting down the 1798 Rebellion. They were, in fact, a sort of 18th-century Black and Tan group, recruited from jails and known to commit acts of torture on their prisoners. In this regard, the North Cork Militia achieved particular notoriety. The particular medal at the fair was awarded to a member of the Cork City Militia.