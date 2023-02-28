Garden Q&A: Is it wise to move a camellia after it flowers?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 17:00
Peter Dowdall

Can I move a camellia after it flowers? I have four of them and they have outgrown their space.

 

ANSWER

The answer to this is no, not after it flowers, as that is too late in the year, but if you try and do so earlier, then a qualified yes. 

Camellia Brushfields Yellow was the first flower to bloom this spring in Peter's garden. Picture: iStock

How successful the transplanting will be depends on how long the camellias have been in the ground. 

It's too late in the year to move them now so wait until next December/January.

However, it will make the move easier next winter if you prepare the rootball now — that is, dig around the plant as if you were moving it without actually lifting it.

When the weather is at its coldest and the plant at its most dormant, this is the time to move evergreen shrubs.

They will have a chance to repair the inevitable damage to the root system from being lifted out of their home, before the temperatures rise and growth begins again.

Ideally, move them to somewhere in semi-shade with slightly acidic soil and enough space for them to reach maturity without being disturbed again.

