Female Irish artists in the picture this season

No fewer than seven works by Norah McGuinness, including an arresting self-portrait, come up at Whyte's spring sale of Important Irish Art next Monday (March 6). The enduring popularity of the artist should ensure plenty of bidders.

During a long career, Norah McGuinness found a balance between painting and her design work (she designed theatre sets and costumes, illustrated books and the sales windows of Altmans in New York and Brown Thomas in Dublin for over 30 years). Influences from each field were brought into the other. Unlike her contemporaries, Mainie Jellett and Evie Hone, who also studied in Paris under André Lhote, McGuinness did not fully adopt the Cubist approach but rather fashioned elements of it with a Fauvist appreciation of colour to create her own unique reading of her subject.