London calling for Kildare-based artist Mary Ronayne 

The difference between equity and equality is the focus of Genesis, a show by six female artists which opens on International Women's Day (March 8) at HOFA Gallery in Mayfair, London.
Among the exhibitors is Kildare-based Mary Ronayne who focuses on the reality of inequity in her better-known portraits and fetes galantes.
She exposes it through the unease and doubtful looks of people, especially women, who seem to question their situation while engaged in pleasurable pastimes.
Curator Simonida Pavicevic says female artists face unequal barriers to entry and unequal representation. "Equity matters if we are to achieve lasting equality for women, especially in the contemporary art world".