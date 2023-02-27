Save or Splurge? We check out two on-trend blue sofas 

The ideal choice for everything from walls to statement chairs and luxury sofas, especially in inky plush velvets, blue is always bang on trend.
It is currently one of the most popular shades for the all-over colour-drenching look. You can take blue up walls, across doors and architraves, along the skirting board and, sometimes, even slather it on the ceiling.
EZ Living Interiors has the neat Brinley three-seater sofa in sapphire navy-toned velvet, above, with coordinating scatter cushions and a mid-century-style wooden leg (€899).
Spring for the Caractere three-seater in sugar-bag blue by Roche Bobois, above. It's upholstered with a chenille-type fabric, set on chrome turned-out legs. Extra bells and whistles include duck feather content and an adjustable back (€5,240).