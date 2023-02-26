Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your room outside

Check out all the garden visits, tours, talks, events, campaigns and online resources
Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your room outside

There's plenty on offer to help you get the most out of your garden Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 04:15

  • Owenabue Garden & Flower Club, Carrigaline, will host a horticulture talk by Klaus Laitenberger an organic-inspector (IOFGA) lecturer, and gardener, entitled ‘Beginners guide to organic gardening’ on Monday, Feburary 27, at 8pm in St Mary’s NS, Waterpark, Carrigaline. Horticulture and decorative competitions and sales table. All welcome, visitors €7.

  • Youghal Flower & Garden Club is hosting a floral demonstration by Angela Hefron AOIFA on Wednesday, March 8, at 7.30pm in Cumann na Daoine. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
  • Macroom Flower & Garden Club will host a gardening talk on Thursday, March 9, at Coolcower House Macroom, Co Cor,k P12E135 at 8pm. Guest speaker will be Sonya McGee, horticulturist/herbalist at Ballymaloe. New members and visitors welcome. For further information on membership, AOIFA floral art classes, and workshops, contact 087-9821708.
  • Kanturk Flower & Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 1, in the Temperance Hall, (next to Alley Bar), Strand Street, Kanturk, at 8pm. Guest speaker Cathriona Bohan of Burton Garden Centre, Kanturk, will speak about ‘Spring gardening’. Plants for sale on the night. €5 entry, refreshments served. All welcome.
  • Bantry Flower & Gardening Club will host a flower demonstration by Jasmine O’Gorman on Monday, March 6, at the Westlodge Hotel at 8pm. The demonstration is entitled ‘Paper twigs and bulbs’. Visitors welcome. Admission €10.
  • Dungarvan Flower & Garden Club will host a talk by Conall O’Caoimh on ‘Becoming Gardeners: The story of Ardán’ (as featured recently on RTÉ’s Home Grown) on Wednesday, March 1, at 8pm at the Park Hotel Dungarvan. Non-members welcome.
  • Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

More in this section

Happy woman cleaning kitchen furniture using sprayer and rag Home: How to clean your oven like a pro
Q&A: Can you recommend a moth repellent for my home? Q&A: Can you recommend a moth repellent for my home?
Home of the Year 2021 winner shares design secrets: Here's how to have a house like Jen's How to keep your home smelling fabulous — even when you share it with pets
#Home - Gardening
<p>The Provenza from Cucine Lube.</p>

Italian lifestyle inspires Limerick woman's dream kitchen spaces

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd