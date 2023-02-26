Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your room outside

- Owenabue Garden & Flower Club, Carrigaline, will host a horticulture talk by Klaus Laitenberger an organic-inspector (IOFGA) lecturer, and gardener, entitled ‘Beginners guide to organic gardening’ on Monday, Feburary 27, at 8pm in St Mary’s NS, Waterpark, Carrigaline. Horticulture and decorative competitions and sales table. All welcome, visitors €7.
- Youghal Flower & Garden Club is hosting a floral demonstration by Angela Hefron AOIFA on Wednesday, March 8, at 7.30pm in Cumann na Daoine. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
- Macroom Flower & Garden Club will host a gardening talk on Thursday, March 9, at Coolcower House Macroom, Co Cor,k P12E135 at 8pm. Guest speaker will be Sonya McGee, horticulturist/herbalist at Ballymaloe. New members and visitors welcome. For further information on membership, AOIFA floral art classes, and workshops, contact 087-9821708.
- Kanturk Flower & Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 1, in the Temperance Hall, (next to Alley Bar), Strand Street, Kanturk, at 8pm. Guest speaker Cathriona Bohan of Burton Garden Centre, Kanturk, will speak about ‘Spring gardening’. Plants for sale on the night. €5 entry, refreshments served. All welcome.
- Bantry Flower & Gardening Club will host a flower demonstration by Jasmine O’Gorman on Monday, March 6, at the Westlodge Hotel at 8pm. The demonstration is entitled ‘Paper twigs and bulbs’. Visitors welcome. Admission €10.
- Dungarvan Flower & Garden Club will host a talk by Conall O’Caoimh on ‘Becoming Gardeners: The story of Ardán’ (as featured recently on RTÉ’s Home Grown) on Wednesday, March 1, at 8pm at the Park Hotel Dungarvan. Non-members welcome.
- gardening@examiner.ie