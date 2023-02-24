Cat lover Bernard O'Shea on his wish list of latest gadgets and toys

The Litter Robot III Open Air

It will sometimes look like your cat is on the set of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and I’m not sure if our kitty would freely walk into it. However, this self-cleaning litter box is a gamechanger for cat owners. It uses a patented sifting system to separate waste from clean litter, making it easy to dispose of and keep the litter box clean. You also aren’t tied into buying a particular waste bag as you can use any bin liner. Most importantly, you don’t have that unsettling thought that you will eventually have to clean your sifting shovel ever again. It’s €821,57; see https://eu.robotshop.com/.









The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger

This interactive toy feeder stimulates a cat's natural hunting instincts. It features a track with small balls that cats can push around with their paws or nose. This is music to my ears as our energetic feline thinks my hands are open game at any time to claw at. Also, this gadget would have been convenient when our cat was a kitten as we could have quickly figured out what food they liked. I should have made her a taster menu! It's €20; see www.petstop.ie.





Forest Cat Tree

This multi-level cat tree is a great way to give your cat a place to climb, scratch and relax. It also wouldn’t look out of place in Monart Estate or any luxury spa for cats. It features sisal rope scratching posts, plush perches, and a cosy hiding spot. Ideal for when your cat needs a break from the stresses of modern life or needs to hide because she’s ripped apart the side of the couch again. It's €240.99; see https://gopetclub.com.

The SmartyKat Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy

The SmartyKat Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy features a concealed electronic motor that creates unpredictable movements, simulating the natural movements of prey. It’s controlled by a remote, allowing you to control the speed and direction of the toy. The Blue colour makes it more visible and easy to spot for your cat. Fun fact cats are colour-blind (I only found this out while researching this product). Alas, they will never fly a plane. Hopefully, I haven’t destroyed a cat's dream. It certainly beats a ball of wool or the laces of my boots that I’ve had to replace twice since we got our furry friend. It's €26.54 on Amazon

The PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher

This automatic launcher is perfect for cats who love to chase balls. It can launch balls up to 30 feet, providing plenty of exercise and entertainment. Possibly made more for cats’ canine nemesis, but if your cat ruins every ball game your kids play (our dose), this is the toy for you. You could also use it as a tennis trainer if you are very posh (disclaimer you probably can’t). It's €211.99; https://ie.petsafe.net.

The Catipilla Cat Teepee

This teepee is a unique and stylish piece of cat furniture that provides your feline friend with a cosy and private space to call their own. This teepee is designed to be both functional and aesthetic. It will also come in handy if your cat ever wants to go to The Electric Picnic (only kidding, tickets are sold out). The Teepee is designed to be easy to assemble and disassemble, making it an excellent option for those who like to switch up the layout of their home or those who want to travel with their cat.

Bernard O'Shea and Jingles.

This teepee is also great for cats who like to hide or escape from house guests, unfortunately; they don’t make one big enough for adults — yet. It's €39.99; see www.petstop.ie.

Furminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool

Regular grooming with the Furminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool can significantly reduce shedding, keeping your pet's coat healthy and your home free of pet hair. The furminator removes loose undercoat fur from your pet's skin, reducing shedding and keeping your home free of pet hair. It promotes healthy skin by removing mats and tangles and can help to reduce the occurrence of hairballs in cats. It also has a tiny speaker built into it that says in an Austrian accent, “I'll do your back” No, it doesn’t, but it should because it's the Furminator. Get it? Terminator!, Furminator! Tough crowd. It's €43.90; see www.petstop.ie.

The Petcube Play 2 Camera

The Petcube Play 2 Camera is a high-tech device that lets pet owners keep an eye on their felines while away from home. Its USP is that it offers a variety of interactive features that can help keep your cat active. Its interactive laser toy can be controlled remotely using the Petcube app, allowing you to play with your pet even if you are thousands of miles away or bored out of your mind at work. This keeps your cat engaged and, more importantly, moving. Its built-in microphone and speaker allow you to talk to your pet or play music remotely. Of course, you would never use it to spy on your nearest and dearest, but it could also be used for this. Just saying. It's €184; see https://petcube.com/play-2/.