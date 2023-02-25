Memorabilia from pub filmed in 'Normal People' to feature in sale

A treat is in store for the many fans of Sally Rooney's.
A great selection of collectibles from Killoran's Pub in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, used for the filming of the global hit TV series, will feature at the pub and memorabilia sale by Victor Mee next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Large paintings of traditional Irish musicians and an Irish country scene featured prominently in episode 10. Many of the lots on offer feature inconspicuously in the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series.
Killoran's is a pub steeped in historic memorabilia.
Among the lots from the pub is a pair of boots worn by late GAA midfielder Eamonn Mongey in the 1951 All-Ireland final — the last time Mayo took home the Sam Maguire.
There is a collection of rare advertising mirrors, an early 20th-century Paddy Pure Pot Still mirror and an Ogden's cigarette dispensing cabinet of similar vintage.
With more than 1,300 lots the sale is on view at Cloverhill, Co. Cavan, today, tomorrow and Monday and the catalogue is online.