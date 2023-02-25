Memorabilia from pub filmed in 'Normal People' to feature in sale

If you liked the global hit based on the Sally Rooney bestseller, you will love this auction, says Des O'Sullivan
This oil on board of a group of musicians by Brendan McDonagh from Killoran's Pub in Co. Sligo was prominent on the set of Normal People.

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 00:43
Des O’Sullivan

A treat is in store for the many fans of Sally Rooney's Normal People

A great selection of collectibles from Killoran's Pub in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, used for the filming of the global hit TV series, will feature at the pub and memorabilia sale by Victor Mee next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Large paintings of traditional Irish musicians and an Irish country scene featured prominently in episode 10. Many of the lots on offer feature inconspicuously in the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series.

Killoran's is a pub steeped in historic memorabilia. 

Among the lots from the pub is a pair of boots worn by late GAA midfielder Eamonn Mongey in the 1951 All-Ireland final — the last time Mayo took home the Sam Maguire. 

A rare early Cork Distillers framed advertising mirror at Victor Mee.
A rare early Cork Distillers framed advertising mirror at Victor Mee.

There is a collection of rare advertising mirrors, an early 20th-century Paddy Pure Pot Still mirror and an Ogden's cigarette dispensing cabinet of similar vintage. 

With more than 1,300 lots the sale is on view at Cloverhill, Co. Cavan, today, tomorrow and Monday and the catalogue is online.

#Home - Art and AntiquesNormal PeoplePlace: SligoPlace: CavanPerson: Sally Rooney
