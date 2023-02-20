Architect shares the magic of Home of the Year's 'Pink House' 

Pink plasterwork, blue skies, and a red-tiled Moroccan-style shower room — just three elements of one property that left the trio ofjudges feeling as if they had wandered onto balmier shores.
They weren’t far wrong. The south County Dublin house that was first on the itinerary as the 2023 RTÉ One series opened this week was not only first through to the final but has been the homeowners’ “place in the sun” on many levels from the get-go.
When the couple bought their home in 2020, it needed to be updated so they gutted it and added an extension to the side and rear, after knocking the garage.
Enter architect Courtney McDonnell, director and principal architect of architecture and interior design practice Courtney McDonnell Studio.
“The project brief called for a new extension at ground level containing an open-plan kitchen-living-dining [area], together with a full renovation of the existing property,” she adds.
“The homeowners approached us at an initial design meeting with a mood board that included a pink front door, and from there, we created our design concept.”
Longtime judge Hugh Wallace said the design reminded him of Mexico and Marrakech — and in that, he was spot on.
“The textured render application provides different patterns and accents against the blue skies on a sunny day.
“We like to think we have brought a little bit of Spain to Stillorgan!”
“The red tiled walls are striking against the deep blue cave-like shower alcove that you enter through an arched opening, complete with fibre-optic ceiling lights, gently twinkling as you shower,” she says.
The house is a true reflection of the clients’ personalities, interests and hobbies and has been transformed to suit their day-to-day lives.
“It’s quirky and might not necessarily be for everyone but it works for us.” Their pooch Stella agrees — she “absolutely adores” the result, adds Richie.
