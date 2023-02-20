Save or Splurge? We try two duvet sets for size 

Freshen up your bedroom: A new duvet set will transform your space as spring approaches
Save or Splurge? We try two duvet sets for size 
Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 16:45
Carol O’Callaghan

There's no need to get out the paint brushes and haul wardrobes around to freshen up the bedroom. A new duvet set will transform the space as spring approaches.

SAVE 

Opt for the Newquay double duvet cover set with two pillowcases and a contemporary pattern of yellow and grey bands and stripes on a crisp white background; €30 at Harvey Norman.

SPLURGE 

Go for a reversible option with the Kingdom double duvet cover and pillowcase pair, where exotic creatures and plant life turn over to reveal a ditsy floral print; €87 at www.cathkidston.com.

