Wish List: Smitten by smart seating or tempted by a teapot

New scheme

The stylist behind this super cerise set-up for Homesense, Diana Civil, advises teaming two or three shades from a patterned cushion or bed linen to use on walls and furniture for a colour-coordinated scheme. “Upcycling two single headboards with a lick of paint — positioned next to each other to make a statement headboard — adds some fun drama.” As for me, I’m loving all the pink (bedspread, €39.99, and duvet set duvet set, €49.99) as well as the Peacock lamp, €46.99, Orange statue, €16.99, gold vase, cushion €26.99 lampshade, €19.99, bird print, gold vase, €22.99, floral mug, €6.99, glass candlestick €9.99, clock €54.99, mirror, €54.99; available at Homesense stores.

Psychology of scene

Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with The Home Moment candles, with €1 from every purchase branching off to the Hometree charity which plants native Irish trees. The candles come in 180ml, 300ml and 500ml and are hand-poured using soy wax and a 10% scent load, in The Home Moment's factory in D Light Studios, Dublin 1. The candles range from €20 to €37.50 and are available in a collection of fragrances curated around the psychology of scent, to evoke powerful feelings and memories; thehomemoment.com and https://www.instagram.com/the.home.moment/.

Love Heart

How cute is this love-heart seat? The Cath Kidston exclusive at DFS Locket design is in button spot, €389. See www.dfs.ie.

Smart analogue

Just spotted online: Garmin has this week launched the vívomove® Trend, the hybrid smartwatch with a classic analogue design (think “real” ticking watch hands) and a hidden touchscreen display. Key features include all-day stress tracking, sleep monitoring, menstrual and pregnancy tracking, contactless payments, blood oxygen tracking, preloaded activities like yoga, and strength and cardio training details. It aims to allow you to stay on the move for longer with a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode and users can now enjoy the convenience of wireless charging with most Qi-certified charging pads. (sold separately).

Hang loose

How about having your own take on the garden love seat: As the evenings lengthen, wouldn’t we all like a twirl in the Gjern hanging chair? Available in black and natural.

Self care

What about some self-care this month? A cuppa is always more tempting when it’s poured from a cool teapot. Glass ones are my favourites. I’m in love with this one I spotted Søstrene Grene’s new Room to Dream collection. It’s priced at €10.48 and has a bamboo lid.

Lifelong love

For the kitchen cupboard (that’s if treats tend to linger there more than a couple of days, skip this bit if they don’t). Irish chocolatier Lily O’Brien’s has classified its selection in a helpful buyer’s guide ahead of February 14. It deems its Desserts Collection, €10 for 16 chocolates and €15.95 for the larger box of 30 to be the perfect present for your “lifelong love”. The Crispy Hearts (€5), meanwhile, are aimed at demonstrating that someone you have a crush on may have a place in your heart, while you can keep your “forever friend”, mum, dad, or sibling sweet with the gift-wrapped Petit Desserts Collection (€10). Available in stores nationwide and from www.lilyobriens.ie.

1950s style

Get ready for your close-up this February 14 in a boudoir fit for a Golden Age movie star — it even comes complete with a 1950s-style dressing table with backlit mirror. The Roche Bobois Eden Rock Bedroom collection’s keynote piece is a cocooning bed in padded, quilted white orsetto fabric with brass base legs, king-size from €4710. The dressing table, €5850, features side storage, while the bedside table is available with a wood, ceramic or marble top, €2010. Complete the vignette with the ottoman, €1800. See www.roche-bobois.com.