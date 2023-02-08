Garden Q&A: What flowers and shrubs can I prune in spring?

Can I cut back the shrubs in my garden at this time of the year?

ANSWER

I cannot give a one-word or one-line answer to that one, it’s not quite that straightforward.

One simple thing to remember is that flowers that bloom in spring — such as camellias, rhododendrons, magnolias and forsythia among many others — will produce flowers on last year's growth and so pruning them now will certainly mean losing any of this year's bloom.

Next year's blooms will emerge from this year's growth and so pruning them straight after flowering is the right time as they will have plenty of time to produce more growth for next year's flowers.

Later-flowering shrubs such as hydrangeas, roses, hebe, buddleia and caryopteris will flower on the current year's growth and so a prune now in early spring will be fine.