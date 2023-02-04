Antiques: Cromwellian-style chairs and 18th-century storage 

The late 18th-century oak and mahogany-banded specimen at Fonsie Mealy'sspring sale in Castlecomer has everything you would want in a mule chest.
This characterful lot comes with a hinged top above one long and two short drawers and two mock drawers. In the 17th century, mule chests were used to store clothes, linens, wools and valuables. They always came with a key. This one is estimated at €400-€600.
The auction is on Wednesday, February 15, with viewing on the previous Monday and Tuesday.
The 468 lots on offer at affordable estimates range from heavy cast gates originally at Tudenham Park, Mullingar, to artworks, rugs, tables, sideboards, display cabinets, longcase clocks, collectibles and chairs.
Among these is a set of 12 sturdy 19th-century Cromwellian-style chairs with crested carved tops and cream hide seats.
The style was popular during the Puritan period. Whether such chairs are favoured in Ireland today remains to be seen. The catalogue is online.