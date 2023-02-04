Antiques: Cromwellian-style chairs and 18th-century storage 

 Spring sale in Castlecomer features affordable lots ranging from tables, sideboards and display cabinets to artwork, rugs and gates
Antiques: Cromwellian-style chairs and 18th-century storage 

Three from a set of 12 Cromwellian-style chairs at Fonsie Mealy's.

Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 01:00
Des O’Sullivan

The late 18th-century oak and mahogany-banded specimen at Fonsie Mealy's Making Room spring sale in Castlecomer has everything you would want in a mule chest. 

This characterful lot comes with a hinged top above one long and two short drawers and two mock drawers. In the 17th century, mule chests were used to store clothes, linens, wools and valuables. They always came with a key. This one is estimated at €400-€600.

A late 18th-century oak and mahogany banded mule chest at Fonsie Mealy's.

The auction is on Wednesday, February 15, with viewing on the previous Monday and Tuesday. 

The 468 lots on offer at affordable estimates range from heavy cast gates originally at Tudenham Park, Mullingar, to artworks, rugs, tables, sideboards, display cabinets, longcase clocks, collectibles and chairs. 

Among these is a set of 12 sturdy 19th-century Cromwellian-style chairs with crested carved tops and cream hide seats. 

The style was popular during the Puritan period. Whether such chairs are favoured in Ireland today remains to be seen. The catalogue is online.

Antiques: Donegal carpet among top lots at two-day auction 

