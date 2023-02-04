Antiques: Cromwellian-style chairs and 18th-century storage 

The late 18th-century oak and mahogany-banded specimen at Fonsie Mealy's Making Room spring sale in Castlecomer has everything you would want in a mule chest.

This characterful lot comes with a hinged top above one long and two short drawers and two mock drawers. In the 17th century, mule chests were used to store clothes, linens, wools and valuables. They always came with a key. This one is estimated at €400-€600.