Antiques: James Adam auction offers wide choice to collectors 

A pair of George III mahogany pedestals, urns and covers will lead the James Adam At Home sale in Dublin on February 14. Each six-sided urn is complete with boxwood strung-turned tops and finials. The estimate is €4,000-€6,000.

This comprehensive sale of 494 lots opens with 134 lots of silver and jewellery headed by a single stone princess-cut diamond ring of 2.5 carats (€4,000-€6,000).

A pair of mahogany pedestals, urns and covers at James Adam.

There is temptation for collectors too in a Florentine-style pietra dura rectangular tabletop (top of page). Inlaid with various kinds of marble and hardstone with an abundance of flowers, foliage and birds it is estimated at €2,500-€4,000.

One well-placed eye-catching piece can change the atmosphere of a room and a sale like this is exactly the sort of place to let your imagination and creative instincts run riot.

There is a wide range of affordable choices from a pair of polished brass amphora-shaped table lamps (€300-€500), a Persian rug (€1,500-€2,500) and a pair of 19th-century cut lustre candlesticks (€50-€100) to a Meiji period Japanese carved ivory okimono of a fruit vendor (€300-€400) and a 19th-century ebonised Anglo-Indian foldover card table (€300-€500).

There are longcase clocks, porcelain parrots, sets of prints, clock garnitures. dining chairs, bookcases, cabinets, chandeliers, brass fenders, library chairs, fire screens and an Irish silver champagne bucket.

An early Victorian sideboard at James Adam.

Among the main lots of furniture is an early Victorian serpentine front sideboard with mirrored back, an early 19th-century dining table and a Regency brass-mounted serving table are all estimated at €3,000-€5,000. A large Victorian giltwood Rococo Revival-style mirror has an estimate of €3,000-€5,000 and the estimate on a pair of giltwood and marble circular torchère stands is €2,000-€4,000.

An elegant c1802 George III oval silver soup tureen by Robert Sharp, London has an estimate of €2,000-€3,000, there are two Waterford nine branch chandeliers each estimated at €1,500-€2,500.

A George III soup tureen of oval form at James Adam.

The most expensively estimated art lot is a painting of horses with domestic fowl in a farmyard by J F Herring Jnr (1820-1907) (€2,500-€3,500).

The sale offers some Irish School and Continental landscapes, a number of portraits, genre scenes, Snaffles prints, Spy prints, busts and bronzes. The catalogue cover lot is a pair of bronze and gilt decorated busts of Ramses, the great Egyptian Pharaoh and the Goddess Isis after Pierre Eugene Emile Hebert (1828-1893) (€1,500-€2,500).

Viewing gets underway at St Stephen's Green on Friday, February 10 and the catalogue is online.