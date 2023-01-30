Save or Splurge? Two of the hottest coffee table choices

Whether it’s for styling projects or landing cups and snacks for movie night, coffee tables are essential.
However, choosing the perfect shape is crucial when it comes to fitting the design into the living space you have available.
The EZ Living Interiors Lexington is a solid wood construction finished in oak veneer with plenty of surface for family detritus, and a bonus shelf beneath; €199.
Next’s Brigitte mango wood table offers a luxe marble surface and extra shelf, plus a storage drawer, all finished with vintage styling; €725.