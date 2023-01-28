Wish List: Italian catwalk style in the kitchen, and rainbow vases 

Limerick woman Aine Browne has brought Italy’s largest kitchen company to Ireland. Aine Browne grew up Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, where her father ran John Browne Interiors.

She went on to marry an Italian and restore a farmhouse in Italy.

Many adventures later, mum-of-three Aine realised that after 12 years her Cucine Lube kitchen was still perfect, which made her think about bringing the brand back home. So, the leading Italian kitchen manufacturer opened its first Irish showroom in Limerick’s Eastpoint Retail Park. “The company is interesting in that they combine beautiful Italian design, exceptional quality and competitive pricing with fantastic sustainable qualities.

"I really liked the sustainability record with the factory being run on solar power since 2010,” says Aine.

The Cucine Lube Round kitchen in Sedona Red is priced from €10,000; cucinelube.it.

LIGHT IT UP

A rainbow was the inspiration for sculptural stoneware designer Lisa Hilland to create the Räffelbjörk vase, €13, for Ikea.

You don’t really need to add flowers to enjoy this piece — the mother-of-pearl curves reflect and bounce light around the room so it looks just perfect as it is; ikea.com.

IN HARMONY

Combine soft colours and textiles with wicker and ceramics to establish harmony in home décor. We adore the zen vibe of Søstrene Grene’s Room to Dream collection: Check out the pastel cushions, €13.78 and €17.48; side table, €55.80; rattan wall lamps, €22.20, and vases, €16.60 and €8.98.

The collection launches in stores including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Bangor, Belfast, and Newry from February.

HELLO, YELLOW

Let the sunshine in with this cool vanity unit. The Kora Kora 60cm floor-standing two-drawer piece in yellow — from Sonas Bathrooms — is sure to make you smile every morning, €795; sonasbathrooms.com.

LAYER IT UP

We’re all about layers when we’re dressing, and the concept is also key to cosy interiors. Look and learn from this set-up: The Hampi lounger sofa and cuddler sofa, with their sleek mid-century designs, feature textured, bouclé fabric (bouclé has seen a massive rise in popularity in recent months, of course). Natural wool scatter cushions boost the layered loveliness of it all. The French Connection Hampi Bouclé four-seater lounger sofa in natural bouclé, €1,429, is available exclusively at DFS; dfs.ie.

THAT’S MAGIC

Looking forward to celebrating the brand-new national holiday in Ireland named in honour of a woman. Cork company Wizard & Grace has released a Saint Brigid’s Day card and gift set to commemorate the new bank holiday on Monday, February 5. Its Brigid Goddess Gift Set includes the Wizard & Grace’s Bandia Goddess candle made only with essential oils of lemongrass, lavender, sage, and grapefruit and sustainable rapeseed and coconut wax candles.

The Bandia candle is inspired by the Irish language and landscape and carries the sister Celtic knot, a symbol of female empowerment. Included in the box is a St Brigid’s Day original artwork card, on recycled paper, an original image created by Kildare-based artist Maura McDonnell, sister of Wizard & Grace founder Paula McGovern.

The set is priced at €49 and is available at wizardandgrace.com, with free delivery in the Kinsale area.

FUNCTION AND FORM

Lamps in the bedroom are functional and aesthetic, say the designers at Danish interiors brand Jysk. The Edmund caught our eye. It’s usually €29.99 but it’s on a promotional price of €23.50 until February 1; jysk.ie.

RAIN DANCE

We might not have time or funds to slip off to a luxury spa whenever we feel like it, but we can pamper stressed-out winter-battered skin in our own bathrooms. Bioderma’s soap-free Atoderm Shower Gel (€14.85 for one litre) is formulated to soothe and protect, and leaves your post-shower pelt feeling soft and hydrated. It’s available in pharmacies and online retailers.