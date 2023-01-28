Wish List: Italian catwalk style in the kitchen, and rainbow vases 

Limerick woman Aine Browne has brought Italy’s largest kitchen company to Ireland. Aine Browne grew up Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, where her father ran John Browne Interiors.
She went on to marry an Italian and restore a farmhouse in Italy.
Many adventures later, mum-of-three Aine realised that after 12 years her Cucine Lube kitchen was still perfect, which made her think about bringing the brand back home. So, the leading Italian kitchen manufacturer opened its first Irish showroom in Limerick’s Eastpoint Retail Park. “The company is interesting in that they combine beautiful Italian design, exceptional quality and competitive pricing with fantastic sustainable qualities.
"I really liked the sustainability record with the factory being run on solar power since 2010,” says Aine.
The Cucine Lube Round kitchen in Sedona Red is priced from €10,000; cucinelube.it.