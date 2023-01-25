Home Interiors: Five fabulous ideas to focus on for spring

Home Editor Eve Kelliher thinks pink, and dreams of reading nooks and bringing the outside in
Home Interiors: Five fabulous ideas to focus on for spring

The French Connection Hoxton footstool and sofa in ocean.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 13:15
Eve Kelliher

COLOUR CODE 

Pantone’s 2023 colour of the year, Viva Magenta, is its most vibrant in years. 

This shade is an interiors stylist’s dream, says Nicola Wilson, design manager for Denby. 

"We know how much a colour pop can bring to a room and it would work beautifully with some of our collections as well as accessories and glass to bring a richness to the table and home. 

"Paired with a rich green, as seen in our Statements collection, it could create an eye-catching colour collaboration — or equally styled with more muted palettes as seen in our Natural Canvas range." See Denbypottery.

OUTSIDE IN 

We spent the winter months wrapping ourselves up and snuggling under cosy throws, but as the brightness of spring breaks through, we’re all about changing the feel of our living spaces and transitioning toward a lighter, fresher look. 

I’m loving the inspirational vibes from DFS’s mood board, above, showing the French Connection Hoxton footstool in ocean, €579, and French Connection Hoxton three-seater sofa in ocean, €1,489. See Dfs.

CURL UP 

Wouldn’t this gorgeous Hundested off-white chair by Jysk, above, be perfect for curling up with all those books Santa delivered? Just ideal for a bedroom or any reading nook. Its RRP is €229; see Jysk.

BEDROOM BLISS 

For a little bit of luxe, check out The Grand Hotel 1940s-style bedroom by Roche Bobois — queen-size bed from €5000, solid ash headboard with padded leather panels, Mei floor lamp, €1690, chest of drawers, €3120, bedside table, €1570.

DREAM TIME 

The idea of travel inspired this vase we spied online, €16.60. It also comes in green and is part of Sostrene Grene’s newest collection, Room to Dream, available from Thursday, February 2. 

The inspiration for this range comes from the feeling of wellbeing that hits you the moment you step into your comfortable hotel room after a day of sightseeing. 

Room to Dream will be launched in Sostrene Grene stores including George’s Street, Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Bangor, Belfast and Newry from February 2.

Room To Improve review: Dream downsize in Wicklow with woodland and lake views

