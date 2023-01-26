How to use home appliances like a pro — and save money

Now that a spring clean is on the horizon, it’s time to fully demystify the performance, maintenance, and hidden features of our beloved domestic champions.
Here are our favourite hacks to handle those big white kWh-swallowing boxes like a pro!
Vacuums groom carpeting, they do not clean them of petrochemicals, mould spores, and other snagged and viscous biological nasties. A study by ScS carpet specialists (UK) last year found bedroom carpeting to be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Carry out a deep (shampoo-based) blitz annually.
Clean carpets in various directions at a slow pace to train the head on the area. Fan out and turn or work east/west and then north/south. This will allow the brushes to sit into the fibres, flicking dirt from the pile. Don’t treat the machine like a Formula One lawnmower. Pivot like a robot vacuum.
Unless you have a cyclonic-powered Dyson, once the waste bin or bag (reusable or fixed) is 50% full, you should empty or dump it, as the efficacy of the machine falls to around 40%.
Don’t fish out the load from a paper variety of bags. The tiny particulate matter will inevitably plume up into your face (and lungs). The disposable in-bag is porous, single-use and is a form of working filter intended for your black (waste) rubbish bag.
Integrated filters are an integral part of vacuum cleaners, and are supposed to be cleaned regularly. Check the paper instructions or PDF for your model and get to know their quirks. If you don’t, the filters will become clogged with tiny sherds of dirt and you may end up blowing much of this back into your atmosphere.
Fed up snipping human hair and animal hair from the roller? Invest in a seam-ripper intended for sewing work, one whip to rip and it’s over.
Cheerfully smashing the stems of your wine glasses off the top of the dishwasher? Prepare for a life-altering moment. Go to the machine, reach to each side exterior flank of the top basket, and depress the levers you will find there (common to 98% of machines). Squeezed simultaneously, this drops the basket down 3-5cm in one elegant move.
If you have a heat pump dryer, the warmth in the drum will be relatively low and the cycle very long (three hours to be green and pert). Opening the door can extend this odyssey by an entire half hour.
Wasting money on dryer sheets? Mrs.ds.cleaning.reviews on Instagram, went viral for her deliciously home-scented sponges. Simply put a couple of any-size (clean!) sponges in a lunch box. Mix a cap full or two of fabric softener with a little water and massage into the sponges on both sides. Put on the lid and infuse. When drying, squeeze out excess moisture and chuck in a sponge.
Not sure about that kg rating? Before you run, put your whole hand into the top of the machine. Turn it sideways. If it still fits, you are good to go and most likely not over-loaded