Q&A: I work from home. Do I get tax relief for household utilities? 

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 16:44
Kya deLongchamps

I’m working from home, but not receiving anything extra from my employer. Is there any other help for my increased household bills?

ANSWER

It’s that time of year when many of us are eyeing our remote-working bills from 2022 and even beyond. Here’s what you need to know if your employer does not pay you a working-from-home allowance. 

There is indeed tax relief available for electricity, heating and internet costs. Keep your receipts for these expenses in case of an audit. 

If you share your bills with someone else, the cost is divided between you, based on the amount paid by each person.

Costs

The amount of costs you can claim is based on how many days you worked from home; the cost of your expenses; and the percentage of your costs that Revenue counts as working-from-home expenses. 

Rates

You can claim relief on costs at the following rates:

  • For 2022 and 2023, 30% for electricity, heating and internet costs
  • For 2020 and 2021, 30% for internet costs and 10% for electricity and heating costs
  • For 2019, 10% for electricity and heating costs only

For more information go to citizensinformation.ie

tax#Working Life#Energy Prices
Property & Home
