Home: Why white is the 'Chanel handbag' of the kitchen world

Crisp, refreshing, reflective, diffusing light into every centimetre of the space, the white-anchored kitchen is riding high in 2023.

It’s serene, safe and highly saleable, so there’s good reason to explore the snowy-hued room with a signature floor, feature or counter choice, before diving into dramatic colour cabinetry and faux-wood laminates.

White kitchens with tonal grey accents (largely to the floor and below waist-level features) are New Year favourites across Instagram, Houzz and Pinterest.

Combined with your trims, wall tiles, brickwork, shelving, accessorising, appliances and other decorative elements, this will not prove to be a stark Space Odyssey. Brushed metal handles alone can add all you need to celebrate the architectural wow of a supporting ice white, with its classic and elegant brilliance.

Set in an open-plan or broken-plan living area, it works with surrounding wood tones.

Still, white does retain a certain formality. How do we avoid a frosty feel with this cool contender?

Interior designer Josephine Kennedy has had work featured on TV and in high-profile advertising campaigns.

Along with her own practice, Josephine is sales and design executive for luxury kitchen maker Nicholas Moody, in Coachford, Co Cork. She uses her skillset alongside in-house interior designer Elaine Looney, delivering bespoke, top-flight kitchens. Josephine argues that the white kitchen remains the classic it always has been.

Segni Stone collection by Zampiere, clad in a 6mm layer of Italian natural quartz or porcelain, making the transition from countertop to the door/drawer front below seamless, nicholasmoodykitchens.com.

“Much like fashion, kitchen trends come and go. Sometimes it can feel overwhelming when clients look to the likes of Pinterest and Instagram for inspiration but the white kitchens never seem to date.

“I refer to them as the Chanel handbag of the kitchen world; timeless, elegant and easily harmonised with any interior style.

A white kitchen will always make a dark space feel brighter regardless of the style. Contemporary kitchens in white with clean lines can breathe fresh air into small rooms, making the space feel much bigger.

"More traditional, in-frame kitchens gain depth and richness from white tones as the intricate details of their handcrafted doors and frames are greatly emphasised. So regardless of whether you lean towards contemporary or traditional, you cannot go wrong with white.”

Can we be blinded by the apparent simplicity of all white?

“Of course, there are still some design choices in white I recommend clients avoid,” says Josephine.

“A high-gloss finish can make a kitchen look dated if it is not styled correctly. I recommend opting for a matt finish cabinet door — far more versatile when it comes to styling, and easier to keep clean if you are likely to have sticky little hands in your kitchen.

“Another design obstacle clients face is how to avoid a clinical look, often the case when a white cabinet is combined with a white countertop. I always advise bringing elements of warmth to the space. Introduce a rustic timber floor or utilising a white stained oak for the cabinet doors. The texture of the wood will give your space a much more homely, cosier feel.”

What about a touch of design drama?

“If you are feeling bold, a white stone-wrapped kitchen from our Italian partner, Zampieri, could be the way to go,” says Josephine.

“Each door in the Segni stone collection is clad in a 6mm layer of Italian natural quartz or porcelain, making the transition from countertop to the door/drawer front below seamless. The result is a show-stopping, beautiful kitchen where an island looks more like a sculptural piece, guaranteed to impress all your guests.”

Kathryn Shanahan is the inhouse designer at the Tramore Road outlet of Cash & Carry, famed for its affordable, fashionable, quality kitchens. What’s her view of the iconic white kitchen in either a traditional or rakishly modern take?

Kathryn sees white as brimming with possibilities from calming to edgy and chic. Cool and clean as a Silvermint, the white kitchen just needs some well-considered additions to reflect the unique character and taste of every client.

“As it’s so neutral it leaves a world of choice when it comes to complimenting the kitchen with floor tiles, splashbacks and accessories,” she says.

“A white kitchen really is a blank canvas! You can go timeless and elegant with a shaker-style door and crown-moulding or go modern and minimalist with a handle-free high-gloss look.

“It really is the kitchen colour that you can bring your personality out with. Adding in smart storage solutions will always up the ante on having a modern kitchen.”

The August kithcen from Cash & Carry Kitchens.

So where do we start breaking up potentially sterile acres of white with other cabinet or material colours?

“There are multiple options,” Kathryn says. “Warm-toned wood effect tiles on the floor, greenery on open shelving units or under-cabinet lighting. You can introduce small pops of personality with brass hardware or a statement hood.

White works so well with different worktops. A winning choice is to pair white with a wood effect worktop to introduce warmth and texture.

"An accent colour, such as marine blue, on an island, is an excellent way to stage a new colour without taking away the look of crisp white.”

What we can look forward to this year? “It’s a really fun time in kitchen designing,” Kathryn says. “We are seeing metal-framed open shelving becoming very popular, with quartz and laminate worktops still the go-to for work surfaces.

“Glass backsplashes are a big trend right now. Adding in an additional colour with brass or copper hardware and a matching tap is also very popular.”

One of the most hotly debated areas of kitchen design of the last 12 months, are handles for unit drawers and doors back? “Yes, absolutely,” says Kathryn. “Real handles were in for all of 2022, and will continue to be for 2023. We are getting braver with mixing metals in the kitchen. Brass hardware is a go-to marriage with an all-white kitchen.

“The pairing of knobs with cup handles remains very fashionable and will always add a little variety to the kitchen, with matt black also trending strongly.

“In terms of looks that are under pressure this year — the use of upper closed cabinets is continuing to dwindle, being replaced with statement open shelving that can be beautifully styled to show off the client’s personality.”