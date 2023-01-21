All roads lead to Limerick for major antiques fair 

The going looks promising at the antique fair at Limerick Racecourse, writes Des O'Sullivan
All roads lead to Limerick for major antiques fair 

Salvaged passenger chairs from the RMS Celtic at the Limerick Racecourse antique fair this weekend.

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Des O’Sullivan

Whatever the weather the going is set to be good when Hibernian Antique Fairs hit Limerick Racecourse this weekend. 

The racecourse has proved to be an ideal venue for dealers from all over the country and the public alike. This January event is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

There will be a particularly large display of jewellery from vintage to high-end with traders from Ireland and Northern Ireland, including a number of members of the Irish Antique Dealers Association. 

Prices at Wendy's Way of Life, a new dealer at these fairs whose wares have proved very popular, range from €50-€400.

A selection of vintage designer items from Wendy's Way of Life at the Limerick Racecourse antique fair this weekend.
A selection of vintage designer items from Wendy's Way of Life at the Limerick Racecourse antique fair this weekend.

Or how about passenger chairs from the RMS Celtic which ran aground off Roches Point in 1928? Norman Allison will offer a pair of original condition chairs with no repairs or faults on cast iron bases bolted to the floor. 

Among a number of new dealers, Jim Halpin of the Listowel Military and Historical Museum will be showing and selling for the first time. 

This is a fair to savour at leisure, full of quirky, rare and unusual items of interest to all sorts of collectors. 

There will be antique furniture, Irish art, glass, silver, jewellery, vintage fashion, coins, banknotes, militaria and a large selection of collectibles to be seen and enjoyed.

Read More

It's show time for antiques lovers in New York and Ireland

More in this section

Room To Improve: Dermot Bannon brings 1960s house back to the future Room To Improve: Dermot Bannon brings 1960s house back to the future
Fresh blue and purple Hydrangea flowers with green leaves close-up Garden Q&A: My hydrangea has shrivelled. Should I prune it?
Home: Perk up your kitchen with these iconic coffee makers Home: Perk up your kitchen with these iconic coffee makers
#Home - Art and Antiques#Sustainability
<p>Brabantia's retractible clothes line, available from The Organised Store in Dundrum.</p>

How to dry your laundry indoors in even the tiniest of houses

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s