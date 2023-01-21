All roads lead to Limerick for major antiques fair 

Whatever the weather the going is set to be good when Hibernian Antique Fairs hit Limerick Racecourse this weekend.
The racecourse has proved to be an ideal venue for dealers from all over the country and the public alike. This January event is shaping up to be the biggest yet.
There will be a particularly large display of jewellery from vintage to high-end with traders from Ireland and Northern Ireland, including a number of members of the Irish Antique Dealers Association.
Prices at Wendy's Way of Life, a new dealer at these fairs whose wares have proved very popular, range from €50-€400.
Or how about passenger chairs from the RMS Celtic which ran aground off Roches Point in 1928? Norman Allison will offer a pair of original condition chairs with no repairs or faults on cast iron bases bolted to the floor.
Among a number of new dealers, Jim Halpin of the Listowel Military and Historical Museum will be showing and selling for the first time.
This is a fair to savour at leisure, full of quirky, rare and unusual items of interest to all sorts of collectors.
There will be antique furniture, Irish art, glass, silver, jewellery, vintage fashion, coins, banknotes, militaria and a large selection of collectibles to be seen and enjoyed.